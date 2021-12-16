Excitement builds for Crystal Maze Texel Female Sale at Balmoral Park

The Hilltop entry includes gimmers selling in lamb to Cressage Enforcer 38k

Set to take place at Balmoral Park on Friday evening 17th December at 6.30pm, the Crystal Maze Sale will have 84 lots consisting of in-lamb gimmers, ewe lambs and an embryo pregnancy.

This sale is an absolute must for all Texel enthusiasts as it is a golden opportunity to acquire top drawer genetics from some of the best flocks in the business. Richard Beattie who is conducting the sale has advised that “Catalogues have been flying out since details hit the press recently, and we are very much looking forward to this export sale. Each and every lot is bursting at the seams with impressive proven bloodlines that would be an addition to any flock.”

First flock to hit the sale ring will be Lakeview from Gary Beacom who has consigned seven super gimmers to include daughters of Rhaeadr Ace and Langside Bushwhacker. The majority of these sell in lamb to Castlecairn Doodlebug 38k who has bred rams to 75,000gns to date.

Strathbogie reserve champion at RHS2018 and is maternal sister to lot75

David Warwicks Braehead prefix is next up with his entire crop of gimmers set to go under the hammer. These are mostly sired by Sportsman A Star 135k, with a number by Knock Bantastic who has sired sons to 200,000gns. These sell in-lamb to the recently acquired Kildowney Evo.

Local Texel breeders have joined forces with counterparts on the mainland for this event, with a number of leading UK flocks featuring. Kenny Pratt’s Hilltop prefix will be first of these to go under the hammer. Representing some of the flocks leading female lines, the Hilltop gimmers are mostly out of Knock Crackerjack. Service sires here are the 38k Cressage Enforcer and Lakeview Earn Your Keep 18k.

John and Richard Currie have selected a number of well bred prospects from their Tullagh flock. These gimmers feature sires such as Teiglum Braveheart, Midlock Yorkie and Ballynahone Cantona, and are scanned in lamb to proven rams including Ballygroogan Distraught and Hexel Dallas as well as recent purchase Craighead Eyecatcher. Bravehearts daughters have gone on to breed well with sons selling to 17K and 24K at Lanark 2021. The consignment includes a classy full sister to Tullagh Dragon sold for 3000gns last year.

Knap Texels (Robert Cockburn) will have seven gimmers and two ewe lambs forward for the sale, mostly sired by the great breeding Sportsmans Cannon Ball. The flocks’ very best female lines are well represented in their sale entries, and include a number from the Textravaganza Supreme Champion Knap Daisy Duke. The gimmers sell scanned in-lamb to New View Electrifying 24k and Lakeview Earn Your Keep 18k.

Proctors have a number of hand picked gimmers catalogued for the Crystal Maze Export Sale including females from the same family as their record breaking 46,000gns gimmer

For those with their eye on tapping into Sportsmans Express 75k genetics, the Campbell’s Cowal flock has a number of choice gimmers scanned in lamb to this flashy sire. These are sired by Teiglum Charmer 12k, who’s dam is full sister to Alabama 40k (sire of 100k Sportsmans Batman). Charmer also has a smart ewe lamb included in the Cowal entry.

Gordon Gray has enjoyed a fantastic year with his Ettrick flock having been placed Scottish Flock Champion, as well as securing an array of top tickets at both the Highland and Great Yorkshire Shows. This has spilled over into the sale ring with ram lambs selling at 26,000gns and 17,000gns, and a successful trip to Kelso returning an average of £3730 for their pen of 13 rams, all by homebred sires. The good news is that the Ettrick entry for the Crystal Maze sale includes ET sisters, and females from the same lines as these rams.

An embryo pregnancy from the Mullan flock kicks off the entries from the Hanthorn Family. Sired by Mullan Extra Special, the dam of this embryo has bred the best ewe lamb this year, and is sired by Mullan Campese who’s full brother sold for 48,000gns. Extra Special is full brother to the much admired Eureka 9k, and has been used as service sire for the Mullan entries.

A selection of gimmers from Andrew Kennedy’s Maineview flock sell in-lamb to the recent joint purchase Alderview Explosive 20k. These include daughters of Fairywater Columbo, Farmhill Wizz Kid and Deveronvale Aftershock who are considered to be out of the flocks best stock ewes.

The main service sire for the Lakeview consignment of gimmers for the Crystal Maze in-lamb Texel Sale is Castlecairn Doodlebug 38,000gns who has sons to 75,000gns, 18,000gns, 12,000gns

Robbie Wilsons Milnbank prefix have eight strong Gimmers on offer all sired by the fantastic 15k Knock Yardsman who has bred sons to 40k and grandsons to 100k, while daughters have sold to 17k. This is an exciting opportunity to purchase Gimmers in-lamb to Harestone Eldorado purchased in Lanark for 17,000gns, a real smart lamb.

Procters Farms have selected gimmers from Sportsmans Batman and Procters Charmer, with the female lines tracing back to top performing ewes in this high performing flock. Procters enjoy fantastic success on the show circuit, and most importantly in the sale ring with rams topping out at 80,000gns. Included in their Crystal Maze entries is a gimmer from the same family as their record priced female sold at 46,000guineas.

The final flock to present females is the Strathbogie prefix from James Innes & Sons. An entry of eight strong gimmers are set to go under the hammer, with the majority sired by the successful Knock Yardsman. These sell scanned in lamb to Cressage Enforcer who was purchased for 38,000 guineas.

Viewing is welcome on sale day from 4pm, followed by the auction at 6.30pm. All stock are eligible for immediate export. Full pedigree details are available to view on beattie.marteye.ie

The Knap entry includes a number of females from the same line as the Daisy Duke (by Sportsmans Cannon Ball) who was Supreme Champion at the Textravaganza.

A warm welcome is extended to all to attend. For those wishing to bid online pleasure ensure that you are registered in advance with marteye. Enquiries to Richard Beattie 07984694616/07730133021.

Milnbank have 8 strong gimmers including daughters of the 15k Knock Yardsman who has bred sons to 40k and grandsons to 100k while daughters have sold to 17k

Lot 27 from Maineview is a daughter of Farmhill Wizz Kidd and sells in-lamb to Alderview Explosive.

Lot 23 is a pregnancy from the Hanthorns Mullan flock . This pregancy is out of a daughter of Mullan Campese that is a full brother to the 48 k Mullan Camikaze.

Lot 10 Tullagh CJT2001987. Sired by Teiglum Braveheart 24k, Scanned Twins to Craighead Eyecather 5.5K

The Ettrick flock which was recently crowned Scottish Club Flock Champion have a number of sharp gimmers from their best female lines for sale in lamb to New View Electrifying and Holtridge El Primo

The Campbells Cowal flock have handpicked a number of highly regarded gimmers with several lots selling in-lamb to Sportsmans Express (75k)