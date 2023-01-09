The two-day event will be staged at Castle Irvine, Necarne, near Irvinestown, with new weekend dates of Friday 11 and Saturday 12 August.

The organisers of the Show, County Fermanagh Farming Society Ltd, which was established in 1836, made the announcement about the new show format this week.

Advertisement

The new showgrounds and new weekend dates offer lots of new opportunities for the popular county show, the last agricultural show in the Northern Ireland Shows Association calendar, as chairman of Fermanagh Farming Society, Mrs Ann Orr explained.

Looking forward to the 2023 Fermanagh County Show at Castle Irvine Estate on Friday and Saturday, 11 and 12 August are (from left); Albert Knox, Director, Fermanagh Farming Society; Tyrone Langham, Castle Irvine Estate; Adrian Irvine, Director, Fermanagh Farming Society; Ann Orr, Chairman of Fermanagh Farming Society; Harry Boles, Vice-Chairman, Fermanagh Farming Society; Kyle Porter, Castle Irvine Estate and Stuart Johnston, Life Member, Fermanagh Farming Society.

“In 13 years the County Fermanagh Farming Society will celebrate its 200th anniversary, no mean feat for a rural organisation managed by volunteers,” she said.

“Generations of local families have their heart in Fermanagh County Show and have seen much change over their lifetimes and that of their ancestors.

Advertisement

“Moving from the Fairgreen and the Broadmeadow in 1994 to the new showgrounds at Lackaboy was a key move to grow the show further to add new elements, as we were allowed to use the facilities of the Exhibition and Auction Centre along with our own fabulous Prunty Pitch showgrounds.

“The Johnston family have been instrumental in their wholehearted support of the society since 1950 and this has been a very strong partnership of which we are very proud.”

Advertisement

Kyle Porter of Castle Irvine Estate and Ann Orr, Chairman of Fermanagh Farming Society, announcing the new location and dates for Fermanagh County Show in 2023.

Mrs Orr continued: “We know that Covid-19 impacted all agricultural shows, but it was this affect that actually brought about the mindset that we have 187 years under our belt and a 200th anniversary on the horizon to plan for, and what better way to do this than to grasp this wonderful opportunity offered to us recently to grow Fermanagh County Show into one of Ireland’s leading agricultural shows of the future.”

Advertisement

Mr Kyle Porter, spokesperson for Castle Irvine Estate, said they are “thrilled” to welcome the Fermanagh County Show to the estate in 2023.

He commented: “The show is a highly regarded event in the community, with a history dating back to 1836 and we are excited to provide a new home for it at Castle Irvine.

Advertisement

“The facilities and rolling parkland, along with the magnificent backdrop of Necarne Castle, offer a unique setting for the show to continue to thrive and grow in the future.

“At Castle Irvine, we host many events throughout the year and we are delighted to add the Fermanagh County Show to our calendar. We look forward to welcoming visitors to this beautiful estate.

Advertisement

“We can't wait to see the future developments of the Fermanagh County Show at its new home at Castle Irvine Estate. It's sure to be an amazing event.”

The last full Fermanagh County Show took place in 2019 with a scaled back event taking place in August 2022. The plans for 2023 are for a full programme of pedigree and commercial cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, dogs, schools, home industries and with a larger Food Pavilion.

Advertisement