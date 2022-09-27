Exciting job opportunity with Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster - Here’s how to apply

What does the role entail? * As Chief Executive Officer, in conjunction with the board, you will develop and implement a strategic plan and drive the success of the organisation * You will oversee the delivery of programmes, activities and initiatives, ensuring that they are implemented successfully, within budget and on schedule * Managing the day-to-day business of the organisation, you will ensure that staff are supported to meet the highest possible standards of performance and ensure robust governance is maintained and developed * Monitoring finances, you will ensure that budgets and spending are controlled, reported and reviewed. You will also seek opportunities to secure potential sponsorship and funding for current and future projects and to enhance the value of membership benefits * Additionally, you will engage with a range of colleagues and stakeholders to develop and enact decisions and policies, ensuring adherence to the relevant legislation and best practice To be considered for the position, you will need: * Experience within a leadership role which entailed external stakeholder responsibilities * Experience of working successfully at senior management team level * Experience of increasing sustainable funding and strong budgetary management skills * A background in building and implementing an effective business strategy * An understanding of the rural environment and young population issues * Excellent people management skills * IT proficiency * A full, valid driving licence and access to your own vehicle Previous experience in a leadership role in a membership organisation would be beneficial to your application, as would experience of working for a not-for-profit organisation. Other organisations may refer to this role as: Managing Director, Charity Director, Charity CEO, Not-for-Profit CEO, CEO, Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer, or General Manager.