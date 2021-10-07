Exciting showjumping league final anticipated
Week four of Ecclesville’s showjumping league allowed competitors their last chance to qualify for the prizes at the final on 8 October.
With some very nifty combinations on form, the organisers are anticipating a great evening of show-jumping.
The potential bonus of super league points on offer for the top six in each class, with beautiful trophies to be awarded in December, should be a great incentive for the riders.
Everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not.
Results from 1 October:
40cm Class (Double Clears)
Rosie Clarke and Ben; Leah Donnelly and Sally; Jack Smith and Ellie; Rebecca Caldwell and Ria; Victoria Donnelly and Rosie; Kelly-Rose Daly and Henry; Conor McGirr and Chester; Ella-Mae McGirr and Chester; Charlotte Porter and Simba; Jessica McCarroll and Chester; Myra McCarroll and Cooper; Anna Colton and Cooper; Sienna Magee and Cooper; Lily Sayers and Annie; Elsa Lee and Bubbles; Jessica Wilson and Billy; Poppy Coulter and Rosie; Poppy Coaltar and Beauty; Olivia Coultar and Beauty; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Faith Dilworth and Blossom; Faith Dilworth and Bubbles
50cm Class (Double Clears)
Jessica Wilson and Billy; Emily Garrity and Henry; Anna-Rose Garrity and Annie; Kayla Donnelly and Rosie; Lily McKelvey and Rosie; Sophie Johnston and Johnnie; Lily McCrea and Tonto; Olivia McCrea and Annie; Molly Keys and Hillbilly Boy; Shannon Smyth and Shelby; Annie Kelly and Ginger Snap; Cara Garrity and Grace
60cm Class (Double Clears)
Olivia McCrea and Annie; Sophie Johnston and Speedy; Cara Donnelly and Fonya; Nicola Sulkowska and Storm; Lily McCrea and Tonto; Jessica McGonigle and Louie; Molly Keys and Hillbilly Boy; Rebecca McLaughlin and Monzo
70cms (Double Clears)
Sophie Johnston and Speedy; Jessica McGonigle and Louie; Imogen Heap and Blaze; Sophie Armstrong and Lou Lou
80cms (Double Clears)
Cara Garrity and Tinkerbelle; Sophie Armstrong and Lou Lou; Cara Garrity and Goldilocks
90cms (Double Clears)
Cara Garrity and Tinkerbelle; Shauna Murray and Ritz
1m (No entries)
Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 8 October.
To pre-enter the show on 8 October please contact the Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.