Exclusive Wilsons Auctions rates launched for UFU members

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is the largest democratic voluntary organisation representing farmers and growers in Northern Ireland. Its central objective is to promote their interests both at home and abroad through professional lobbying. Today, the UFU has over 11,500 members.

As the largest independent auction company in the UK and Ireland, Wilsons Auctions offers the complete solution when it comes to buying and selling.

The auction company sells on behalf of some of the largest vendors nationwide including finance companies, main dealers, local authorities, government bodies, ex-hire companies and others.

Richard McFetridge (right) and Robin Murphy pictured with UFU deputy president William Irvine.

Managing the whole process from start to finish, Wilsons Auctions offers valuation, collection, re-marketing and storage, to achieving best value for assets. The expert in-house sales teams specialise in a range of assets including agricultural equipment, commercial vehicles and farming machinery.

For buying at auction, Wilsons Auctions provides options to suit all types of customers. With multiple bidding options across a variation of auctions including commercial and agricultural, customers are also able to bid on clothing, luxury goods and everyday products.

Wilsons have two managers dedicated to looking after UFU members; Richard McFetridge commented: “It was a natural partnership for Wilsons Auctions. We auction a large amount of agricultural machinery and farm equipment across all our branches in the UK and Ireland. Whether is one single asset or a whole farm, we have the experience and resources to handle any type of case for any type of client.”

Robin Murphy also explained: “With physical, timed online and live online bidding options, we can tailor to a range of selling requirements. Whether its buying or selling, UFU members should get in touch with either our Northern Ireland branches and we will be happy to help.”

UFU membership director Derek Lough said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Wilsons Auctions to offer members exclusive deals on agricultural machinery and farm equipment, which are essential when running a farm business. With a large range available at their auctions, our farmers will be able to find what they need at the best price.”

If you are an Ulster Farmers’ Union member and would like to hear more about the exclusive rates with Wilsons Auctions, contact Richard McFetridge (Belfast branch) on 02890 342626 or Robin Murphy (Portadown branch) on 02838 336433.

Wilsons Auctions is a family-owned business that has grown to become the largest independent auction company in the UK and Ireland.

Holding over 3100 auctions each year, Wilsons Auctions can auction every category of asset from cars and vans, plant and machinery to property and general goods. It also has the expertise to deal with more luxurious goods including planes, yachts, gold bars, supercars, designer goods, prestigious watches and more recently expanding its offering to cryptocurrency.