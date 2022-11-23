These benefits come from a more accurate balance of ingredients than have been possible in the past, and improved formulations which are designed to match the calf’s growth requirements and support health.

Cargill’s young stock specialist, Bianca Theeruth, explains that updated technology has enabled a more precise balance of amino acids to be used in the products.

“Cargill has a long-running research programme into early calf nutrition, but recent knowledge has confirmed the role of the amino acids, and which are required, and which can be left out,” she says.

“In some cases, the overall crude protein level in a milk can be lowered, if the correct amino acid profile is included. This reduces the wasted protein and associated nitrogen, and the energy required by the calf to excrete it.”

Cargill has reported improvements in average daily gain of 10% in trials with calves up to weaning at eight weeks old where a 24% crude protein milk is fed with a precise balance of amino acids. Frame growth also increased by 13% above the control data.

“The more careful use of protein in diets is even more important as prices rise and as the focus on environmental issues increases.”

Gut-health packages, including postbiotics are also now a staple of the next generation of calf milk replacers. “We’ve focussed on specific feed additives to optimise gut health,” she says. “And we’ve looked at improving the fatty acid profiles in the new follow-on milks. Calves can face a range of challenges, so their diet should support their immunity and equip them to be more resilient.

Bianca Theeruth Cargill ruminant youngstock specialist

“By using natural products within a gut health package, to complement what’s already in the diet, we can more closely match mother’s milk and promote health and development.”

In trials where this new fatty-acid technology was included in the milk, average daily weight gain in calves improved by 10%, digestive upset decreased by 20%, and feed efficiency increased by 10% compared with the control group.

The ‘best’ choice of milk depends on targeted growth rates and the disease challenges on farm, and whether the system targets early, traditional or extended weaning. Price, and the management and feeding system on farm must also be considered.

“We’ve developed the NeoMilk range of follow-on milks to meet these needs,” she adds. “Three products, with two available as skim or whey milks, all offer the ideal balance of amino acids and an optimal crude protein to energy ratio that is tailored to suit either dairy replacement or beef calf rearing systems.”

NeoMilk range

Neomilk® Boost and NeoMilk® Beyond formulations are both available as whey or skim based milks and are designed for rearing dairy replacements where both lean growth and weight gain is important.

NeoMilk Boost has a crude protein content of 22% and targets daily growth rates of between 750g and 850g, and suits systems - either dairy or beef - with few disease and health challenges.

NeoMilk® Beyond, with 24% crude protein, has the highest ingredient specification and it is designed for rearing heifer calves where daily growth rates of between 900g and 1.1kg are targeted. This milk includes a gut health postbiotic to give added protection from disease and health challenges.

If weight gain in beef calves is a priority, the whey-based NeoMilk® Prime has been shown to improve both daily weight gain and feed efficiency by 10% compared with a control diet.

“Calf rearers can get more value from their follow-on milks now, and they have the option to choose the best one for their system,” adds Ms Theeruth. “They can then take advantage of the diet’s improved efficiency and avoid an over-supply of nutrients. This will support performance, cost and environmental benefits.”