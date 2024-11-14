Experience the Magic of Christmas with Festive Arts Events in Ards and North Down!

A Christmas Carol: Dyad Productions

ARDS and North Down Borough Council’s Arts and Heritage Service has lined-up an array of festive events this Christmas season.

The programme includes two Christmas shopping experiences, some wonderful theatre events and Christmas craft and storytelling sessions.

North Down Museum’s Pop-Up Christmas Shop opens on Friday, November 22. The museum’s galleries with be festively decorated and filled with stunning, hand-made products, the perfect place to get that special gift whilst supporting local artists. The shop is free to explore during museum opening hours and will continue until Sunday, January 5.

On Thursday, November 28, the museum will host a special Twilight Shopping Event at the Pop-Up Christmas Shop. Visitors are invited to browse the museum’s galleries to purchase beautiful, handcrafted presents. The free event will also feature live music and demonstrations by local artists.

The Creative Peninsula Christmas Fayre returns to Ards Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday, December 7, exclusively featuring artwork and handcrafted produce made by the Creative Peninsula Artists.

For a unique shopping experience, visitors can browse the artworks and be inspired to purchase a wonderful, handcrafted Christmas gift, made in the borough of Ards and North Down. Seasonal music, complimentary gift wrapping, and festive refreshments will also be on offer. The Christmas Fayre is on 4pm-8pm on Friday 6, and 10am-4pm on Saturday, December 7. Admission is free.

A Christmas Carol, Being A Christmas Ghost Story by Dyad Productions is happening at Space Theatre, SERC, Bangor, on Thursday, November 28. Prepare to be enthralled by this version of Dicken’s classic and perennially relevant ghost story. It’s Christmas Eve and Ebeneezer Scrooge is about to have a ghostly night he’ll never forget… Taking inspiration from Dickens’ original performances of his own work and utilising the brilliant narrator of the novel to bring the story to life, this solo piece is performed by Andrew Margerison and directed by Rebecca Vaughan.

The whole family will love Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the Queen’s Hall, Newtownards, on Saturday, December 7, at 2pm. Presented by Centre Stage Theatre Company, this classic family tale promises funny scripts, live original music and lots of audience participation! This fabulous production brings audiences the very best in Christmas traditional entertainment. Tickets are on sale now and cost £8.

Kids will also enjoy North Down Museum’s Christmas Storytelling with Squiggles and Giggles on Saturday, December 7. Come along for some festive stories, music and movement! Suitable for under 5s, £5.50 per child.

The museum is also hosting Christmas Gift Workshops for kids on Saturday, December 14, where children can make a bespoke gift for someone special in their life. Suitable for ages 7+, £7.50 per child, booking required for both events.

Speaking about the events, Emily Crawford, Arts and Heritage Manager for Ards and North Down Borough Council, said: ‘We have lots of activity to get you in the festive spirit whether it’s an opportunity to buy hand-crafted local gifts or participate in some good old fashioned festive family fun with our annual pantomime.

“Don’t miss out on Dyad Productions atmospheric performance of A Christmas Carol, Being a Christmas Ghost Story, the perfect start to the festive season.”

For more information or to book tickets visit www.andculture.org.uk