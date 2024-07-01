Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ireland’s Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has launched a scheme to provide grant support for the provision of expert conservation advice to private owners of vacant traditional houses.

The Conservation Advice Grant Scheme follows a successful pilot scheme rolled out last year and is intended to support owners of traditional houses who are availing of or considering the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant to bring vacant or derelict buildings back into residential use.

The scheme, which forms part of the Historic Structures Fund, will provide grants to cover 67% of the costs (up to a maximum grant of €5,000) of having a conservation expert with proven and appropriate expertise visit a vacant or derelict traditional building, conduct a survey, and compile tailored conservation advice for the property owner. This expert advice will include a report which outlines the condition of the building and identifies conservation repairs and improvements which would restore it to use while enhancing its character, energy efficiency, integrity, and amenity.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, said: “Following the success of 2023’s pilot scheme applying to vernacular farmhouses, I am delighted to announce the expansion of these conservation grants to a wider range of historic buildings in both urban and rural areas. In addition to supporting the conservation of important and historically neglected parts of our traditional building stock, this expansion will also contribute to our broader efforts to tackle vacancy and dereliction, and to the achievement of the actions and objectives being pursued under the framework of Heritage Ireland 2030 and Housing for All.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, said: “The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant continues to enable people to bring vacant or derelict buildings back into use as homes, bringing fresh energy and vibrancy to our countryside and to cities, towns, and villages across Ireland. By offering this additional support for traditional houses, we will ensure that these buildings are revitalised using appropriate skills and techniques, adding to the character of our towns and rural landscapes and providing quality family homes while respecting the unique nature of the buildings.”

Buildings that qualify

Stream 1: Stream 1 of the scheme is open to owners of vacant traditional houses in villages, towns and cities where the building is a Protected Structure and/or an historic structure within an Architectural Conservation Area. Residential houses and commercial buildings qualify for the scheme where the intended use is as a single dwelling or a single dwelling over a shop. This grant scheme has been devised to support the Town Centre First and Housing for All policy programmes.

Stream 2: Stream 2 of the scheme is open to owners of Vacant Traditional Farmhouses where the building is a Protected Structure and/or an historic farmhouse located within an Architectural Conservation Area and/or a vernacular farmhouse which has no statutory protection.

Properties must be vacant for two years or more at the time of application.