Extended £60,000 park trail will improve health

Environment Minister Edwin Poots viewed the completed second phase of the project. As well as creating additional access, other enhanced features of this phase of the project include seating, native trees, wildflowers, invasive species treatment, signage and waste bins.

The inclusion of two carved totem poles with a biodiversity theme provide an historic link to one presented to Sir Milne Barbour, chairman of Barbour Threads and former deputy Prime Minister of NI by Sam Williams a Native American carver from Vancouver Island in 1930. The original totem pole stood in the grounds of the former Conway Hotel for many years but can now be found on display in the Ulster Museum.

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the site, Minister Poots said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to be involved in this opening event today and to walk the newly extended parkland trail here in Lisburn, which received £30,000 from my Department’s Environmental Challenge Competition.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots pictured at the Glenmore Trail with (L-R) David Burns, Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council; Councillor Thomas Beckett, Leisure & Community Development Vice-Chair; Councillor Sharon Skillen, Leisure & Community Development Chair and Mark Hammond from Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

Phase 2 of the project has brought the total path creation to approximately 2.25km, enhancing and raising awareness of biodiversity, involving the local community/school groups in the seasonal planting schemes and working with partners, for example Lagan Valley Regional Park.

Councillor Sharon Skillen, Leisure & Community Development Chair, speaking at the opening said: “The council is delighted to have partnered with the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to further enhance a popular open space within the council area. The Glenmore Parkland Trail in addition to enhancing biodiversity and providing access to the Lagan Tow Path through the Old Hilden Primary School also offers walkers, runners and visitors the opportunity to learn about our local linen heritage.

“Over 3,100 new trees have been planted, new hedges laid, fencing provided, and wild flower areas planted. I would like to thank the department for providing match funding towards this scheme.”

The Minister added “I was extremely impressed with the works that had been carried out under Phase 1 of this project when I attended the site last September. This also received funding though my Department’s Environmental Challenge Competition. This transformed the site into a parkland trail, with its paths, wood carvings and habitats, raising awareness of biodiversity and allowing the people of Lisburn to get closer to nature, as it provides an access route around a Site of Local Nature Conservation Importance located within Lagan Valley Regional Park.

“This second phase of the project, creates an accessible pathway and continues this excellent work.

“Projects like this are important in sustaining and improving the health and wellbeing of local residents, both young and old. This extended facility can and should be enjoyed by people of all abilities, providing an enhanced opportunity for outdoor recreation and physical activity in a natural wildlife setting.

“I would like to congratulate Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and all those involved on the design and implementation of the second phase of this resource, which I am delighted to have part funded through my Department’s Environmental Challenge Competition.”