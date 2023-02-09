The terms have been extended to 6 June 2023 and will ensure the LMC board remains functional with the appropriate retention of experience and skills. A public appointments process to fill these positions is underway.

This decision has been made in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.

Mr McGivern, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and a Fellow of the Institute of Economic Development, was first appointed as chair on 7 November 2015.

DAERA today announced the extension to the chair and board members of the Livestock and Meat Commission.

Mr Harry Sinclair and Mr Jim Lennon were first appointed as board members on 1 July 2015.

Mr Gerry Maguire was first appointed as a board member on 22 October 2015.

