Extremely rare 100-year-old tractor included in private collection being auctioned in NI

Wilsons Auctions is honoured to offer the collection of vintage tractors, engineering machinery and farm implements at auction on 25-28 March.

Located off-site in Garvagh, Northern Ireland, this private collection is part of the history of McMaster Engineering.

McMaster Engineering was one of Ireland’s most sought after when it came to agricultural machinery and repair services.

Bull Tractor

Presented in a timed online auction, there are many recognisable classics such as Fordson TVO tractors, John Deere TVO Cropmaster, Ferguson TVO tractors, Lister TVO tractor on steel wheels and a 1964 Mack Truck No6 Prime Mover 6x6.

Also included in this exclusive auction is a rare and historic Bull Tractor.

Manufactured in circa 1916, this tractor is over 100 years old and it is believed that there is only one other of this tractor left in Ireland.

This Bull Tractor is also known as the Big Bull Tractor.

John Deere TVO Cropmaster tractor

Launched as a larger, more powerful, heavier-duty version of the Little Bull, it was marketed in 1916 as ‘The Bull With the Pull’.

The Big Bull was a far better performer and more dependable than its smaller predecessor, and farmers praised it.

Lacking a little power in her current state, this Bull Tractor is ideal for an individual looking to add to their collection of classical tractors and farming machines.

Auctioneer and Plant, Machinery and Commercial Manager, Richard McFetridge, commented: “McMaster Engineering is close to home to myself as I am from the Garvagh area and remember the business before it ceased trading over 30 years ago.

Oliver Standard TVO tractor with rear mounted winch

“The collection is only small compared to what it used to be, but some lots are highly desirable.

“The Bull Tractor doesn’t look very impressive, but it is steeped in history, and I hope it ends up with someone who will restore her to full glory.

“This auction does present itself as a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

Bidding for this timed online auction will commence on Friday 26 March at 1pm.

Fordson TVO

Lots will begin to timeout from 1pm on Monday 28 March.

Viewing appointments can be arranged by contacting Richard McFetridge on Tel. 02890 342626 or via email: [email protected]