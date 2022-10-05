'Failure to form Executive is blocking farm support' says Sinn Féin MLA

The West Tyrone representative asked Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots how he will ensure that support is provided to farmers given the absence of an Executive.

In reply Minister Poots stated: “Northern Ireland producers are facing unprecedented rises in input costs. Whilst a request was made to the Department of Finance for a funding envelope of £70M to help address challenges, no progress can be made until this is considered by the Executive alongside other pressures and demands on the Northern Ireland budget”.

The minister added: “Regional agricultural policy and support is a fully devolved matter, but I have written to and met with the former Secretary of State on a number of occasions to reiterate my concerns regarding the unprecedented increases in input costs. I have restated those concerns to the new Secretary of State for DEFRA and requested an urgent meeting.”

Declan McAleer MLA

Mr McAleer commented: "The failure of the DUP to re-enter the Executive is an indictment of that party.

“The DUP cite the protocol as the reason for not re-entering government, but the protocol is an agreement between the EU and the UK Government and any issues relating to it will be resolved by the UK and the EU.