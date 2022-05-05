Falling BVD levels and the ongoing need to protect at-risk herds

Snapshot figures from the start of May indicated that there were 181 living BVD positives in 113 affected herds.

Animal Health and Welfare NI, responsible for the delivery of the NI Bovine Viral Diarrhoea Eradication Scheme, explained: “The rolling herd level prevalence has fallen to 4.57 per cent, the lowest level seen this year, with a greater improvement being seen in beef herds compared to dairy herds.

“As the programme progresses and infection levels decrease, there is also a decrease in the levels of natural immunity to BVD in herds.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This means that the likelihood of pregnant cattle being exposed to virus has decreased, but the susceptibility to infection may have increased because there is less natural exposure to the BVD virus.

“This reduction in immunity may leave herds more exposed to large outbreaks, should a PI animal be introduced.”

Larger herds have generally a greater likelihood of infection getting in.

The key risk factors that increase the probability of BVD entering a herd are:

- History of BVD in the herd

- Purchase of cattle

- Purchase of ‘Trojan’ cattle (in-calf animals carrying a PI calf)

- Increased concentration of BVD-positive animals in the vicinity of the herd

Other risks include direct contact with other animals (eg at boundaries, shows and sales), and indirect contact (eg contaminated environments, equipment or clothing or hands of farmers, employees or visitors).

Any herd which has been, or is, exposed to some or all of these risks, in the absence of appropriate control measures, has an increased probability of BVD getting into their herd.

The spokesperson continued: “BVD vaccination induces a protective immunity in breeding animals to help avoid a range of negative outcomes of infection, including failure to conceive, abortion, birth defects and, most importantly, the creation of calves that are persistently infected with BVD virus.

“The decision whether to vaccinate or not depends on the risk profile of the herd.”

Factors to consider in whether to vaccinate will include animal movements into a herd, the level of contact with neighbouring herds, whether there have been outbreaks in a neighbouring or associated herd, a greater than normal throughput of people (such as on demonstration farms), and in herds of high genetic merit females where progeny is of a higher value.

“Decisions on the use of BVD vaccine, including when to stop a vaccination programme, are herd specific and should be taken by each farmer in discussion with their own veterinary practitioner.

“Stopping a BVD vaccination programme prematurely, where biosecurity risks still exist, could be a very expensive mistake.

“Cost savings need to be balanced with the risk of BVD recurring.