Nino Morelli, 93, the last surviving member of the family in Italy.

IRELAND’S oldest ice-cream producer, Morelli’s Ice Cream, has shipped a selection of ice cream to Casalattico in Italy as part of an annual festival celebrating Irish culture.

Irish Fest, which takes place annually in August, is a festival that gives locals and visitors to Casalattico a taste of Ireland, while celebrating Italians who have relocated to the Emerald Isle.

Casalattico is a hilltop village in the province of Frosinone in the Lazio region of Italy. Many people who left there to work in Ireland founded fish and chip shops – including Morelli’s founder Peter Morelli.

Morelli’s Ice Cream was started on Stone Row in Coleraine after Peter moved from Casalattico to Coleraine. The first shop sold fish and chips and sweets and even ran a taxi service, with ice cream only sold during the summer months.

For the first time in the company’s 113-year history, an array of flavours, including Double Cream Vanilla and Honeycomb, were sent to the town for Irish Fest.

During the event, Casalattico locals and visitors can enjoy a range of Irish cuisine, including a full and authentic Irish breakfast, traditional fish and chips, Morelli’s ice cream and Guinness on draught. Guests were also treated to a performance from an Irish band along with some Irish whiskey tasting.

Daniella Morelli, sales and marketing director at Morelli’s Ice Cream, said: “We’re so excited to have been a part of our home village’s Irish Fest. We are proud to support the event in this way and hope our award-winning flavours went down a treat with locals and visitors alike. The whole team wishes we could be there to enjoy the fun!”

Morelli’s Ice Cream, Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, was established in 1911 by Peter Morelli. Since then, the brand has flourished and expanded.

The company currently has five family-run outlets and 11 branded stores in Northern Ireland as well as supplying Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Sainsbury’s and various independent retailers all across Ireland.