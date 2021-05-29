Fancy a career in farming? Here are some land mobility opportunities in NI

He commented:“I have been very busy throughout the most recent lockdown. But there is only so much that can be done courtesy of telephone calls and Zoom meetings.

“The reality is that land mobility is all about the forging of relationships between people over a meaningful period of time. And, in truth, this can only be done courtesy of face-to-face contact.”

John continued:“I know that people have been deeply concerned about the impact of Covid, Brexit and the implementation of the NI Protocol.

“However, there are lots of young people out there who want to develop a front line career in agriculture.

“The Land Mobility programme is working to help make this happen for them. Young people represent the future of farming in Northern Ireland. They bring new ideas, enthusiasm and energy to the industry. Meeting their needs was at the heart of the decision to develop the Land Mobility programme in the first place.”

John has also indicated that he hopes to re-start his programme of hosting land mobility clinics in Ulster Farmers’ Union and Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) offices across Northern Ireland.

He commented:“This may not kick-in until September. Not all the Union and YFCU offices are fully open to the public just yet.

“One-to-one meetings with landowners wishing to support the land mobility programmes or with young people seeking a start to their careers in farming are extremely helpful.

“The Union and YFCU have been very supportive of me in this regard. And I hope that I can avail of future opportunities, working with both organisations, later in the year.”

John added:“The good news is that I have received a steady flow of enquiries over the past number of months. People getting in touch included land owners wishing to put in place long term management options for their properties and younger people wanting to develop a sustainable career in production agriculture.”

He added:“And, yes, Zoom meetings have played a key role in allowing me deliver the Land Mobility programme. But there is no substitute for those opportunities created by face-to-face meetings and getting together on farm with people who want to learn more about land mobility and what it can do for them.”.

Listed below are the May 2021 Land Mobility match-ups. If any of these opportunities are of interest to you, contact John McCallister on 07833 668602 or email: [email protected]

Farms available

Co Antrim: 170 cow dairy farmer looking for share farmer. Farm has the capacity to increase cow numbers significantly. Good grazing block and laneways. Farmer open to options of share farming/profit share arrangement. This would allow a mix of share farmer bringing additionally cows to farm. An excellent opportunity

Co Tyrone: 160 cow herd close to 10,000 l average. Good parlour and high yielders on robot. Good grazing block. Farm has sheep and small number of suckler cows. Farmer interested in share farming or type of profit share. Excellent opportunity as farmer keen to start transition and stepping back.

Co Down: farm over 200 acres of very good land. Former dairy farm so over 250 cubicles and no milking parlour but could be replaced. Farmer currently running a beef enterprise but wanting to step back and very open to options and keen to provide an opportunity for a young farmer.

Co Londonderry: 60-acre main farm with over 200 acres of upland farmland. Good cattle housing and handling facilities. Farmer looking for options and happy to have some help on farm for use of land and sheds. Good suckler/beef and sheep farm.

Co Londonderry: superb poultry unit looking for a young farmer for share farm/profit share arrangement. Excellent opportunity.

Co Tyrone: farm for long term lease. 150 cubicles, milking parlour and milk tank. Good quality housing. Suitable for grazing or housed system. Good long-term opportunity.

Co Limerick: starter opportunity. Role of Assistant Farm Manager on 450 cow grazing herd. Opportunity to keep 40/50 of your own cows on farm. Great way to gain experience in grass-based dairying and build up equity in livestock. Accommodation on farm.

Young farmers looking for:

Additional land and/or contract dairy heifer rearer. 130 cow unit probably need accommodation and summer grazing for 100 heifers in total..... Co Armagh

Additional land and/or contract dairy heifer rearer. Would like accommodation and summer grazing for 100+ heifers in total but could start with smaller numbers and increase over time..... Co Londonderry

Additional land for arable enterprise on long term lease. Will invest in land, soil testing regularly, building up soil structure, crop rotation and working land into very best condition. Experienced young farmer running successful arable business. Keen to enter long term agreement to provide security for both parties....... Down/Armagh

Land and suitable housing for large number of dairy heifers. Would also consider a heifer rearing agreement if farm suitable and farmer wanting to manage dairy heifer. A good opportunity for a former dairy farm with good housing and cubicles...... Co Down

Additional long-term land for arable business. Will invest in land. Has grown winter cover crops in improve land and very keen on a long-term agreement to allow for investment in the land.... Co Down

Land, possibly for arable crops mainly for own use and help with slurry. Would consider different options from a long-term lease to share farm agreement. .... Co Down

Additional arable land on long term lease. Will invest in land, soil testing regularly, building up soil structure, crop rotation and working land into the very best condition.... Campsie/Eglinton