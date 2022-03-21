Fancy winning these three classic tractors? Here’s how to enter

Known for their impressive prize bundles, this latest competition doesn’t disappoint.

The Ultimate Classic Tractor Bundle includes a 2003 New Holland 110-90 Blue, a 1996 Massey Ferguson 390T and a fully restored 1972 Ford 7000.

You can enter the draw via www.pristinecompetitions.co.uk where an early bird offer is currently available.

The Ultimate Classic Tractor Bundle

The live draw will be held at 11pm on 27 March, or before if it sells out sooner.

Pristine Competitions has given £25.1million in prizes to 2,231 winners to date!

They use Google’s Random Number Generator to select the winner of each competition, so the winning number is completely chosen at random, in a live stream on Facebook.

1996 Massey Ferguson 390T

The fully restored 1972 Ford 7000