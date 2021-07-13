Fane Valley appoint new Technical Support Manager

A graduate in Agriculture from Queen’s University Belfast, Stephen completed a PhD on potato pathology and physiology based at the Plant Testing Station Crossnacreevy.

On completion of his doctorate, Stephen worked for DAERA for eight years as a Crop Technologist, supporting a number of roles and initiatives across CAFRE including technical support, managing and delivering the technology transfer programmes to farmers and lecturing to students on the Agricultural Technology Degree.

For the past 10 years, Stephen has been working as an agronomist specialising in potato and crop production across Northern Ireland, providing technical advice and agronomy to a wide range of growers.

Pictured: (left to right) Stephen Bell, Technical Support Manager and Jonathan Dunn, Agronomy & Forage Services Manager

Speaking on his appointment Stephen said: “I am very much looking forward to supporting both the Agronomy and Forage Service at Fane Valley and local growers through the provision of knowledge and services, in what will be a dynamic and exciting future for growers. Quality advice and a local service have never been more important.”