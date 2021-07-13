Fane Valley appoint new Technical Support Manager
Dr Stephen Bell from Markethill, Co. Armagh has been appointed to the Agronomy and Forage Services business at Fane Valley as Technical Support Manager.
A graduate in Agriculture from Queen’s University Belfast, Stephen completed a PhD on potato pathology and physiology based at the Plant Testing Station Crossnacreevy.
On completion of his doctorate, Stephen worked for DAERA for eight years as a Crop Technologist, supporting a number of roles and initiatives across CAFRE including technical support, managing and delivering the technology transfer programmes to farmers and lecturing to students on the Agricultural Technology Degree.
For the past 10 years, Stephen has been working as an agronomist specialising in potato and crop production across Northern Ireland, providing technical advice and agronomy to a wide range of growers.
Speaking on his appointment Stephen said: “I am very much looking forward to supporting both the Agronomy and Forage Service at Fane Valley and local growers through the provision of knowledge and services, in what will be a dynamic and exciting future for growers. Quality advice and a local service have never been more important.”
Speaking about the appointment, Jonathan Dunn Agronomy and Forage Services Manager at Fane Valley said: “I am delighted to welcome Stephen to the team at Fane Valley. Stephen will play an important role in the dissemination of knowledge and support to our customers as Fane Valley continues to innovate and grow the local arable sector.”