Fane Valley continue show sponsorship
Fane Valley is delighted to continue its longstanding partnership as headline sponsor to Armagh County Agricultural Show on its 175th anniversary.
The annual family show and country festival will return on Saturday, 11th June in the beautiful surroundings of Gosford Forest Park, close to the village of Markethill.
Speaking at the show launch, Fane Valley Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart said: “It is great to be able to look forward to a full show season once again and as always we are excited to support Armagh Show, especially in its 175th year.
“Agricultural shows like most other events have been hit hard during the pandemic, so there is a tremendous anticipation to the summer and the many shows ahead of us. We would like to wish Armagh Show, its organising team and committee all the best for the 11th of June and hope for another wonderful family day in Gosford Forest Park.”
Chairman of Armagh Show, George McCall remarked: “We would like to extend our appreciation to Fane Valley. They have been a constant and generous supporter to us over the years. This is a special show for us as we celebrate our 175th year and it gives us pleasure to share it with Fane Valley, our many other sponsors, exhibitors, competitors and the visiting public.”