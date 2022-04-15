Fane Valley continue show sponsorship

The annual family show and country festival will return on Saturday, 11th June in the beautiful surroundings of Gosford Forest Park, close to the village of Markethill.

Speaking at the show launch, Fane Valley Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart said: “It is great to be able to look forward to a full show season once again and as always we are excited to support Armagh Show, especially in its 175th year.

“Agricultural shows like most other events have been hit hard during the pandemic, so there is a tremendous anticipation to the summer and the many shows ahead of us. We would like to wish Armagh Show, its organising team and committee all the best for the 11th of June and hope for another wonderful family day in Gosford Forest Park.”

Left to right: Benny Lamb, Armagh Show Vice Chairman, Trevor Lockhart, Fane Valley Chief Executive, George McCall, Armagh Show Chairman, Roberta Kennedy, Show organiser and Stephen Hamilton, Show organiser