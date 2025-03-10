Fane Valley continues their valued sponsorship with YFCU

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) are thrilled to announce that Fane Valley are continuing their sponsorship of their silage assessment, soil assessment and stock judging competitions.

This valued partnership will once again provide young farmers with the opportunity to refine their expertise in the agricultural industry, supporting the next generation in developing essential agricultural skills.

Through Fane Valley’s continued support, aspiring young farmers will gain hands-on experience and industry knowledge, ensuring they are well-equipped to make informed decisions on farm management, livestock selection and sustainable land use.

Derek Lough, chief executive officer for the organisation said: “Fane Valley’s sponsorship has been instrumental in helping our young people to build confidence in key agricultural skills.

Kristina Fleming, Emma Knox, Gary Spence, Erin Wright, Katie-Rose Wallace and Joshua Moore

“Their continued investment ensures that these essential skills are passed on and perfected, helping to secure the future of our industry.”

Technical support manager for Fane Valley, Gary Spence, said: “Fane Valley is delighted to support the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster in their silage assessment, soil assessment, and stock judging competitions.

“These events provide a platform for young farmers across Northern Ireland to showcase their expertise in crucial aspects of farm management.

“Participants can demonstrate and develop their skills in growing quality silage, assessing soil health, and judging livestock – all essential components of successful farming operations.

Joshua Moore (Fane Valley) and Emma Knox (Crumlin YFC)

“The competition not only highlights the impressive capabilities of these young individuals but also serves as a valuable learning experience, allowing them to refine their techniques and gain insights from industry experts.”

The partnership between YFCU and Fane Valley reflects a shared commitment to supporting rural youth, fostering agricultural excellence and ensuring long-term sustainability in farming.

As this collaboration continues, more young people living in rural communities across Northern Ireland will have access to expert training, competitions, and support that will shape them into industry leaders.