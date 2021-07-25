Fane Valley forage farm walk series
With the easing of Covid restrictions, Fane Valley are happy to announce a series of farm walks next week, by kind invitation of the host farmers.
These events will focus on forage, highlighting how farmers can improve their forage production and utilisation through management, soil nutrition, plant varieties and the use of silage additives.
Both farms are successfully producing grass and wholecrop silage, expert technical advice will be available throughout the events.
The first event is on Tuesday, 27th July on the farm of Leslie and Timothy Andrews, 50 Tattykeeran Road, Tempo, BT94 3FW, with the second event on Thursday, 29th July on the farm of Michael Drayne, 1 Glenavy Road, Lisburn, BT28 3UP.
Due to the uncertain nature of COVID-19 restrictions, please register in advance so you can be contacted in the event of a cancellation. To book your place call 028 9261 0485 or email [email protected]