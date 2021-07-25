Fane Valley forage farm walk series

These events will focus on forage, highlighting how farmers can improve their forage production and utilisation through management, soil nutrition, plant varieties and the use of silage additives.

Both farms are successfully producing grass and wholecrop silage, expert technical advice will be available throughout the events.

The first event is on Tuesday, 27th July on the farm of Leslie and Timothy Andrews, 50 Tattykeeran Road, Tempo, BT94 3FW, with the second event on Thursday, 29th July on the farm of Michael Drayne, 1 Glenavy Road, Lisburn, BT28 3UP.