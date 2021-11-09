Fane Valley goes from strength to strength - MP

From left right to right: Clifford McCullagh, Thomas Barnett, Carla Lockhart MP and Trevor Lockhart.

Carla Lockhart said: “This newly refurbished Fane Valley Stores is a fantastic outlet that will be much used by the local farming community as a one stop shop for all their needs. Across Upper Bann our farming community are well served by local businesses who offer competitive pricing and a first-rate range of product and service. Fane Valley is an example of this.

“It was good to meet with Trevor Lockhart and the team here to listen to their plans for the future. Their commitment to Upper Bann as a place to do business is very welcome; so many local homes are benefitting from having such an ambitious local employer, with continued employment opportunities for the local community.