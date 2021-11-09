Fane Valley goes from strength to strength - MP
Speaking during a visit to the newly refurbished Fane Valley Stores in Portadown, DUP MP Carla Lockhart has congratulated the firm on continued progression and said the continued investment by the company in Upper Bann is a vote of confidence for the area as a place to do business.
Carla Lockhart said: “This newly refurbished Fane Valley Stores is a fantastic outlet that will be much used by the local farming community as a one stop shop for all their needs. Across Upper Bann our farming community are well served by local businesses who offer competitive pricing and a first-rate range of product and service. Fane Valley is an example of this.
“It was good to meet with Trevor Lockhart and the team here to listen to their plans for the future. Their commitment to Upper Bann as a place to do business is very welcome; so many local homes are benefitting from having such an ambitious local employer, with continued employment opportunities for the local community.
“These remain challenging times for our farming community, with input prices posing challenges. It is vital that moving forward our agriculture industry remain well supported to remain competitive. I know my colleague Edwin Poots MLA is very conscious of this need, and this year increased farm support. This is welcome, and as we look to the future we must ensure farm support remains at a level that boosts productivity, and guarantees sustainability. This will help protect farming families, but also the wider industry such as Fane Valley.”