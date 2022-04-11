Fane Valley Store in Claudy to host FECPAK information days

When worms are exposed to a wormer, a small number of worms survive the treatment that would normally kill them, these are called ‘resistant worms.’ They pass their resistance onto their offspring who lay eggs which are passed in the faeces of the sheep and infect the pasture. The more frequently we treat the sheep the more often we select for resistant worms. Therefore, it is important to reduce the amount of unnecessary wormer treatments we give to our sheep.

In Fane Valley Claudy store, they use a FECPAK machine to do a faecal egg count which:

1. Let’s you know if you need to worm a batch of sheep – Test don’t guess!

2. Tests how well wormers are working on your farm by doing a faecal egg count before and after worming.

Conducting faecal egg count (FEC) tests will help to build up a picture of which parasites are posing an issue, to determine the need to worm and highlight certain pastures that may be more at risk at key times.

At Fane Valley Stores staff would recommend conducting faecal egg count tests on lambs prior to worming to ascertain if there is a need to worm and when this is determined they further recommend another test 10 to 14 days post worming (depending on product used) to check how effective the wormer has been. On farms checking for worm burdens in lambs every three to four weeks throughout the grazing season is good practice.

Currently it costs only £10 for a test and that is money well spent considering it may save in wormer costs if they are not required.

Importantly though, it will help the Registered Animal Medicines Advisors prescribe the most suitable wormer for individual farms and in many cases reduce the frequency of worming. The importance of this is that all the licensed wormers fall into one of only five wormer groups and reducing potential parasite resistance to wormer groups on farms through unnecessary treatments is vital.

FEC tests are an essential part of a worm plan to give farmers an accurate understanding as to what is happening on their farm. They ensure a targeted approach to worm control, treating the right parasite, at the right time and with the right product.

Other factors to consider when putting together a worm control plan include accuracy of dosing to the correct weight of the animals, accuracy of application, handling equipment, animal husbandry and grassland management.