The range is designed to be stable and easy to handle, while ensuring high bioavailability and can be offered as feed choice minerals or included into the total mixed ration as desired.

UF Country minerals and vitamins are specifically designed to not only meet requirements, but deliver the enhanced support and performance needed for high production systems.

The UF Country minerals and vitamins have recently been updated and improved, using knowledge of local mineral deficiencies.

The ‘UF Standard’ and ‘UF Hi Spec Precalver’ minerals and vitamins help maintain cow immune function and health around calving while supporting calf vigor.

The ‘UF Milking cow’ and ‘UF High Performance Fertility’ minerals and vitamins balance a range of grazing and winter dairy rations for milking cows while supporting good performance and fertility.

The ‘UF Sheep GP’ minerals and vitamins balance sheep grazing and winter diets while maintaining health and productivity.

Within the range, there are minerals and vitamins designed to support specific on-farm challenges, such as the ‘UF High Mag Suckler’ to aid in the prevention of grass tetany during risk periods and the ‘UF Intensive Beef’ to support growth, meat quality and hoof health in intensive beef rations.

