Fane Valley support local school hockey team

The school has strong links with the farming cooperative going back many decades and has been an employer to many of their pupils over the years, and now staff and pupils alike, are delighted to rekindle that relationship.

Speaking at the kit launch at Fane Valley Stores in Armagh, Niall McCool – Group Communications & Marketing Manager said: “We are thrilled to be able to support Lydia, Imogen and the squad with their new U16 hockey playing kits for this school year. They are all so excited and passionate about being part of a team and it’s great to see. We have a wonderful relationship with City of Armagh High School, which has been developed over many years and strengthened by our close proximity. We believe in supporting our local community and it doesn’t get any more local than our neighbouring school. We wish the staff and players all the best for the season, and we will be following their progress throughout the year”.