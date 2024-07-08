Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fane Valley continues to support Antrim Agricultural Show which is set to take place this year on Saturday 27 July at the beautiful location of Shanes Castle, Antrim.

The Co. Antrim Show is one of the longest running and most highly regarded of Northern Ireland’s regional agricultural shows.

It offers a showcase of country life, providing an eclectic mix that spans family entertainment, cream of the crop livestock competitions, equine events, local food, home industries, horticulture, rural crafts, games and stalls.

Fane Valley has established itself as an important supplier of farm, feed, agronomy and animal health supplies in Northern Ireland and for over 100 years has been committed to supporting local agriculture.

Matthew Cunning – Fane Valley Stores (Ballymena Manager), Rosemary McAllister – Antrim Show Vice Chair, Patricia Pedlow – Antrim Show Secretary, William Graham – Antrim Show Chairman, Trevor Lockhart MBE, Fane Valley Group – Chief Executive, Laura McConnell – Fane Valley Feeds, Ruminant Nutritionist & Jack Owens – Fane Valley Feeds, Ruminant Feed Advisor. (Pic: Freelance)

Fane Valley Group Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart MBE, remarked: “We are pleased to continue our ‘Principal Livestock Sponsorship’ with such a well-established and professionally organised family agricultural show. The continued partnership means we can extend our support into the local agricultural community of Co. Antrim and showcase our range of products, services, and technical.

“The innovative and progressive nature of Antrim Show reflects our own approach to the advancement across the Fane Valley Group.”

Trevor concluded: “Fane Valley greatly appreciates the support it receives throughout the year from the local community across all its activities and it is wonderful to be able to recognise this support by contributing in a small way, through our Principal Livestock Sponsorship. We would like to wish everyone associated with Antrim Agricultural Show all the best, for what will be, another terrific family day out.”

Chairman, William Graham, is pleased to retain Fane Valley as Antrim Show’s principal livestock sponsor for 2024.