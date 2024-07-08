Fane Valley supports Antrim Agricultural Show
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Co. Antrim Show is one of the longest running and most highly regarded of Northern Ireland’s regional agricultural shows.
It offers a showcase of country life, providing an eclectic mix that spans family entertainment, cream of the crop livestock competitions, equine events, local food, home industries, horticulture, rural crafts, games and stalls.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fane Valley has established itself as an important supplier of farm, feed, agronomy and animal health supplies in Northern Ireland and for over 100 years has been committed to supporting local agriculture.
Fane Valley Group Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart MBE, remarked: “We are pleased to continue our ‘Principal Livestock Sponsorship’ with such a well-established and professionally organised family agricultural show. The continued partnership means we can extend our support into the local agricultural community of Co. Antrim and showcase our range of products, services, and technical.
“The innovative and progressive nature of Antrim Show reflects our own approach to the advancement across the Fane Valley Group.”
Trevor concluded: “Fane Valley greatly appreciates the support it receives throughout the year from the local community across all its activities and it is wonderful to be able to recognise this support by contributing in a small way, through our Principal Livestock Sponsorship. We would like to wish everyone associated with Antrim Agricultural Show all the best, for what will be, another terrific family day out.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chairman, William Graham, is pleased to retain Fane Valley as Antrim Show’s principal livestock sponsor for 2024.
He stated: “The valuable support from Fane Valley makes it possible to offer the enhanced prize pots in the livestock sections, to attract the best of Northern Irelands exhibitors to enter Antrim Show. It is great to see Fane Valley champion Antrim Show, which in turn supports the local farmers and acknowledges the custom received from the rural community, and it gives Fane Valley an excellent opportunity to engage with their customers and showcase their professional advice, products and services.”