Fantastic August proof run for Genus ABS

#1 PLI Friesian sire Carrickshock GTW

One thing remains constant each sire summary - the high quality and the strength of the Genus ABS line-up strongly backed by the genetic power of the DeNovo programme.

This August we celebrate the prolific impact that DE-SU 14222 KENOBI, ABS CRIMSON and ABS SASSAFRAS have had in contributing to the genetic progress of customers in recent years. KENOBI and CRIMSON have been used extensively as sires of sons, with 51 sons between them that top the £PLI charts today.

The third of this magnificent trio is ABS SASSAFRAS. With over 4,000 registered progeny in the UK, Sassafras has been one of the most popular bulls on the market and Genus ABS are delighted to release his first son Denovo SIZZLER to the Sexcel line-up.

DeNovo Sizzler

Genus/ABS EMEA Dairy brand manager Hannah Goodwin comments: “Like his father SIZZLER comes packed with a genomic proof that provides Production, high Health Traits completed by his desirable golden ratio of extreme Chest Width. Sizzler excels with his phenomenal production +914kgs of Milk, superb strength +1.45 chest width and +1.30 rump width.”

As mentioned before 58 out of the top 100 genomic £PLI sires available in the industry call Genus/ABS home. Of those 58 sires 31 of those carry the DeNovo prefix. DeNovo is committed to providing the industry with high-ranking, differentiated genetics. Of the Genus ABS top 58 £PLI bulls 23 are born from different sires; aside from the high standard of genetics, they are proud to promote diversity within the dairy portfolio.

One of many fantastic bulls to launch with Sexcel semen is Glamour Boghill Applaud. This superb De-Su 14673 Appeal son weighs in at a phenomenal £PLI of £871. APPLAUD is a complete allrounder, he reduces stature and adds positive chest width has fantastic component percentages of 0.21% Fat, +0.07% Protein and +738kgs Milk. Applaud excels with superb health traits of +12.9 Daughter Fertility and +183 Lifespan in days.

Another chart topper is Bomaz PLATT with a PLI of (+£860). Alongside his double-digit components +0.39% Fat, +0.10% Protein and extreme Daughter Fertility (+14.3), PLATT provides high health traits, superb Legs and Feet and will produce strong fertile daughters.

Other Sexcel sires to note this August include the Pine-Tree HEROIC son, Denovo HASLEY with a PLI of £780, he is the #1 sire available for Fat kgs at a whopping (+64.9) and an incredible +0.41% Fat. Another interesting sire that moved up the rankings this time is Blumenfeld Sedona. At £807 PLI he comes with a comprehensive proof with superb production (+797kgs) Milk, +0.05% Fat +0.10% Protein, tremendous Dtr fertility (+10.0) and superb Lifespan in days of (+153). His confirmation is exceptional and Sedona will produce daughters with added chest width, exceptionally attached mammary systems and great locomotion.

From a Friesian perspective, the stud has had an excellent proof run. Genus ABS have eight of the top 10 proven sires and seven of the top 10 genomic sires available in the UK (ranked on PLI). Carrickshock GTW is the top bull overall with a fantastic all round proof at £410 PLI. He carries fantastic production +593kgs of Milk and +0.01% Fat and +0.07% Protein.

With 45 bulls sitting in the top 10% for £PLI (greater than £780 PLI), Genus ABX can ensure that whatever your business goal, you will increase profitability through genetics.