Thank you to everybody who came and supported the show and has now been entered into the League.
It's not too late to join the League. You must compete in four out of the six dates (including the final). Everyone is welcome at each week, even if you are not participating in the league.
Thank you to John from Black Horse Photography for capturing all the action.
Results:
XPOLES - Clear Rounds
Sophia Martin and Magical Merlin
Josh Martin and Magical Merlin
40CM - Clear Rounds
Lucy MacKey and Sunny HPA
Molly Anderson and Matilda
50CM - Clear Rounds
Lucy MacKey and Sunny HPA
Molly Anderson and Matilda
Holly McCarroll and Midge
Lucy Davidson and Puzzle
60CM - Clear Rounds
Lucy Davidson and Puzzle
Angela Cartwright and Skye
Jonah Robinson and Charm
Abi Gardner and Spitfire
70CM
1st - Kerri Symon and cheeky
2nd - Abi Gardner and Spitfire
80CM
1st - Zac Hannah and Cameron
2nd - Maisie Elliot and Sahara
3rd - Kerri Symon and Cheeky
4th - Felicity Pierce and Smokey
5th - Laura McDermott and Cognac
90CM
1st - Zac Hannah and Brooke
2nd - Maisie Elliot and Sahara
3rd - Shannon Cairns and Pilgrim
4th - Emily Morris and Buddy
1M
1st - Abi Gardner and Ollie
2nd - Shannon Cairns and Pilgrim
