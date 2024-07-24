Shannon Cairns and PilgrimShannon Cairns and Pilgrim
Shannon Cairns and Pilgrim

Fantastic day of jumping at Ardnacashel

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:02 BST
There was another fantastic day jumping at Ardnacashel. The weather was fairly kind which is always a big bonus.

Thank you to everybody who came and supported the show and has now been entered into the League.

It's not too late to join the League. You must compete in four out of the six dates (including the final). Everyone is welcome at each week, even if you are not participating in the league.

Thank you to John from Black Horse Photography for capturing all the action.

Results:

XPOLES - Clear Rounds

Sophia Martin and Magical Merlin

Josh Martin and Magical Merlin

40CM - Clear Rounds

Lucy MacKey and Sunny HPA

Molly Anderson and Matilda

50CM - Clear Rounds

Lucy MacKey and Sunny HPA

Molly Anderson and Matilda

Holly McCarroll and Midge

Lucy Davidson and Puzzle

60CM - Clear Rounds

Lucy Davidson and Puzzle

Angela Cartwright and Skye

Jonah Robinson and Charm

Abi Gardner and Spitfire

70CM

1st - Kerri Symon and cheeky

2nd - Abi Gardner and Spitfire

80CM

1st - Zac Hannah and Cameron

2nd - Maisie Elliot and Sahara

3rd - Kerri Symon and Cheeky

4th - Felicity Pierce and Smokey

5th - Laura McDermott and Cognac

90CM

1st - Zac Hannah and Brooke

2nd - Maisie Elliot and Sahara

3rd - Shannon Cairns and Pilgrim

4th - Emily Morris and Buddy

1M

1st - Abi Gardner and Ollie

2nd - Shannon Cairns and Pilgrim

Kyla Flanagan and Dinky Donut

1. IMG_8965.jpeg

Kyla Flanagan and Dinky DonutPhoto: freelance

Maise Elliot and Moonlight

2. IMG_8967.jpeg

Maise Elliot and MoonlightPhoto: freelance

Sophia Martin and Magical Merlin

3. IMG_8966.jpeg

Sophia Martin and Magical MerlinPhoto: freelance

Emily Morris and Buddy

4. IMG_8969.jpeg

Emily Morris and BuddyPhoto: freelance

