Fantastic evening at Ahoghill YFC annual treasure hunt

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 24th Jul 2025, 09:28 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 09:32 BST
On Tuesday 8th July Ahoghill YFC held their much-anticipated annual treasure hunt – and what a fantastic evening it was.

Together, Ahoghill YFC helped to raise over £400 for the NI Kidney Patients Association – a huge thank you to everyone who took part and donated.

With over 20 cars joining in the fun, we covered just over 11 miles, solving clues around the local village before finishing off the night with a well-earned cup of tea.

A massive well done to all the winners – you earned it.

Jodie Wylie, Ruth Dick and Catherine Chesneyplaceholder image
Jodie Wylie, Ruth Dick and Catherine Chesney

And a special thanks to Norman for putting together such a brilliant treasure hunt route. Thank you also to the Orange Hall for kindly letting Ahoghill YFC use their venue for refreshments.

Ahoghill YFC are already looking forward to next year.

The next charity event for NI Kidney Patients Association will be a quiz and dessert night on Friday 25th July at 7.30pm in Ballymena Rugby Club - £25 per team (maximum five people in a team).

Every donation going to a very important charity which is supporting one of the club's members at present.

The first team back to the hall, getting ready to hear the answersplaceholder image
The first team back to the hall, getting ready to hear the answers
Lucy Benton, Barry Benton and Jason Benton supporting Ahoghill YFCplaceholder image
Lucy Benton, Barry Benton and Jason Benton supporting Ahoghill YFC
Anna Duffin, Taylor Nutt, Marian Farquhar and Sarah Chesney enjoying the treasure huntplaceholder image
Anna Duffin, Taylor Nutt, Marian Farquhar and Sarah Chesney enjoying the treasure hunt

