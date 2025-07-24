Fantastic evening at Ahoghill YFC annual treasure hunt

On Tuesday 8th July Ahoghill YFC held their much-anticipated annual treasure hunt – and what a fantastic evening it was.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together, Ahoghill YFC helped to raise over £400 for the NI Kidney Patients Association – a huge thank you to everyone who took part and donated.

With over 20 cars joining in the fun, we covered just over 11 miles, solving clues around the local village before finishing off the night with a well-earned cup of tea.

A massive well done to all the winners – you earned it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie Wylie, Ruth Dick and Catherine Chesney

And a special thanks to Norman for putting together such a brilliant treasure hunt route. Thank you also to the Orange Hall for kindly letting Ahoghill YFC use their venue for refreshments.

Ahoghill YFC are already looking forward to next year.

The next charity event for NI Kidney Patients Association will be a quiz and dessert night on Friday 25th July at 7.30pm in Ballymena Rugby Club - £25 per team (maximum five people in a team).

Every donation going to a very important charity which is supporting one of the club's members at present.

The first team back to the hall, getting ready to hear the answers

Lucy Benton, Barry Benton and Jason Benton supporting Ahoghill YFC

Anna Duffin, Taylor Nutt, Marian Farquhar and Sarah Chesney enjoying the treasure hunt