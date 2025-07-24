Fantastic evening at Ahoghill YFC annual treasure hunt
Together, Ahoghill YFC helped to raise over £400 for the NI Kidney Patients Association – a huge thank you to everyone who took part and donated.
With over 20 cars joining in the fun, we covered just over 11 miles, solving clues around the local village before finishing off the night with a well-earned cup of tea.
A massive well done to all the winners – you earned it.
And a special thanks to Norman for putting together such a brilliant treasure hunt route. Thank you also to the Orange Hall for kindly letting Ahoghill YFC use their venue for refreshments.
Ahoghill YFC are already looking forward to next year.
The next charity event for NI Kidney Patients Association will be a quiz and dessert night on Friday 25th July at 7.30pm in Ballymena Rugby Club - £25 per team (maximum five people in a team).
Every donation going to a very important charity which is supporting one of the club's members at present.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.