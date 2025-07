Fantastic trade for all sorts of cattle at Armoy Mart

A seasonal show of 80 cattle on Monday night met with a fantastic trade for all sorts of cattle and many more could have been sold to meet demand.

Steers sold to £2,560 paid for a 70kg Aberdeen Angus steer selling to £2,060 for Mr Brendan McAllister, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £2,660 paid also to Mr Brendan McAllister, Glenarm for a a 660kgs Limousin. Fat cows sold to £2,380 paid to Mr Peter Scott, Templepatrick for a 660kg Charolais cow.

Leading prices

Armoy Mart

Steers

Jas McAllister, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 700kgs £2,560, Limousin, 650kgs £2,400. Charles Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £2,080, 670kgs £2,520, 660kgs £2,400. Brendan McAllister, Glenarm, Limousin, 400kgs £2,0260. Warwick Farms, Kells, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs £2,000, 470kgs £1,860. Tom Brown, Bushmills, Limousin, 350kgs £1,650, 440kgs £1,930, 430kgs £1,830, 500kgs £2,070, 500kgs £2,170. Ken Wilkinson, Ballycaslte, Simmental, 550kgs £2,060, 450kgs £1,500, 470kgs £1,500. J D Christie, Ballintoy, Aberdeen Angus, 420kgs £1,650. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Belgian Blue, 490kgs £1,860, 450kgs £1,620, 480kgs £1,790, 460kgs £1,620. Jas Murphy, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs £1,780, 450kgs £1,560, 430kgs £1,500, 400kgs £1,430. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, Friesian, 740kgs £2,120. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Friesian, 480kgs £1,690, 485kgs £1,690, 450kgs £1,500, 430kgs £1,500. Peter McCurdy, Rathlin, Aberdeen Angus, 330kgs £1,370, 280kgs £1,060. William McMullan, Moyarget, Friesian, 470kgs £1,590, 475kgs £1,590, 430kgs £1,550. Patricia McLaughlin, Armoy, Belgian Blue, 280kgs £1,080, 300kgs £1,100. David Adams, Cloughmills, Friesian, 280kgs £870, 260kgs £850, 270kgs £850, 260kgs £850, 300kgs £1,200.

Heifers

Brendan McAllister, Glenarm, Limousin, 660kgs £2,660, 470kgs £1,680. Tom Brown, Bushmills, Limousin, 360kgs £1,620, 380kgs £1,650. Warwick Farms, Ballymena, Simmental, 510kgs £1,840. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Belgian Blue, 440kgs £1,650. William McAuley, Cushendall, Hereford, 300kgs £1,220. Peter McCurdy, Rathlin, Aberdeen Angus, 330kgs £1,380. Ken Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Simmental, 500kgs £1,940. J D Christie, Ballintoy, Limousin, 380kgs £1,490. D McKillop, Cushendall, Belgian Blue, 360kgs £1,550, 320kgs £1,380, 325kgs £1,370, 330kgs £1,410.

Fat cows

Peter Scott, Templepatrick, Charolais, 660kgs £2,390. Ryan J McKay, Armoy, Limousin, 560kgs £2,000, 610kgs £2,100, 560kgs £2,00, 605kgs £2,130. J McHenry, Glenariffe, Aberdeen Angus, 710kgs £2,360. S F Carson, Ballymena, Shorthorn beef, 700kgs £1,910, 630kgs £1,880. P McCurdy, Rathlin, Aberdeen Angus, 700kgs £1,900. Henry McKay, Carnlough, Aberdeen Angus, 670kgs £1,740, 590kgs £1,940. Warwick Farms, Ballymena, Belgian Blue, 500kgs £1,620. Brendan McAllister, Glenarm, Simmental, 640kgs £1,660.

No sale next Monday 14th July.

Sale each Monday thereafter.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd