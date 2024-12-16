Fantastic trade for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks selling to £2070

Another fantastic trade on Saturday with bullocks selling to £2070 at Newtownstewart Mart and £1325.

Over weight while heifers sold to £1900 and £1240 over weight.

Fat cows to £1845 and £261ppk.

Bullock and bulls: R McCrea Ballymagorry 810kgs £2070, 760kgs £2030, 690kgs £1790 and £1765, 700kgs £1690; D Baxter Crowhill 735kgs £2060, 580kgs £1760 and £1720; D Maguire Urney 635kgs £1915, £1735 and £1680; D McKinley Newtownstewart 590kgs £1870 and £1715, 645kgs £1730, 625kgs £1690, 555kgs £1660; D Hill Newtownstewart 655kgs £1815, 530kgs £1740, 570kgs £1720 and £1635 and D E McCaffrey Drumquin 425kgs £1200.

Heifer prices: D J Baxter Crowhill 660kgs £1900, 670kgs £1845; D Hill Newtownstewart 530kgs £1635; J F Kelly Glenmornan 420kgs £1400; M Kelly Glenmornan 375kgs £1135 and £1030; E McCloskey Dungiven 535kgs £1540, 515kgs £1380, 475kgs £1300, 440kgs £1135 and B Moss Castlederg 550kgs £1645, 530kgs £1620, 520kgs £1470.

Smaller heifers sold from £725 up.

Fat cows: A Drumquin farmer 750kgs £246; M Kelly Glenmornan 610kgs £261; E McMackin Sion Mills 650kgs £212; M Moore Drumquin 690kgs £230; C Dooher Strabane 700kgs £196, 605kgs £184; A Claudy farmer 690kgs £190; 720kgs £188 and Jas Mullan Claudy 620kgs £180, 685kgs £172.

Friesian cows sold from £115 up.

Sheep sale

A good entry of quality ewes and lambs on offer sold to a complete clearance with lambs selling to £167 per head and 650ppk.

Fat ewes to £241.

A McConnell 28kgs £167; 26kgs £162.50; F McKenna 26.50kgs £163.50; A J Beattie 26kgs £163 and £156.50; D McIlwaine 25.50kgs £161; A McFarland 26.50kgs £160; Ryan O'Gara 26kgs £159; 23kgs £140; P McFarland 25kgs £158; 26kgs £154; R Henry 25.50kgs £157.50; D McAskie 24kgs £153.50; K McNamee 24.50kgs £153.50; Jas Hamilton 25.50kgs £153, A McConnell 25kgs £153; R L Sterritt 24kgs £152; 21kgs £130; Kevin McCaffrey 24.50kgs £152 and £146.50; S Caldwell 23kgs £150.50; 24.50kgs £145; Bert McKane 24kgs £150.50; D Lecky 24kgs £146; Mark Campbell 23.50kgs £145.50; D McIlwaine 24kgs £145; 21kgs £131; Ray Elkin 24kgs £143; S Kee 21kgs £137; D Pinkerton 21.50kgs £132 and Jean Glenn 20kgs £130.

Fat ewes: S Caldwell £241; K Kelly £192; B Carlin £176.50 and £160; D McAskie £240 and £175; Ryan O'Gara £138; D McIlwaine £222; P McFarland £121 and Kevin McCaffrey £212.