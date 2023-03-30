Farm accident inspires County Down man to take part in marathon for Air Ambulance NI

John McMullan from Castlewellan is the father of the first ever person Air Ambulance NI flew too. On 22 July 2017, two days before the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) was due to go live, Conor, who was just 11 years old at the time, required urgent medical attention.

Conor had been working on the family farm when he was struck by a tractor and trailer and suffered a serious head injury.

The HEMS team made the decision to fly to Castlewellan, where they were able to immediately administer critical care interventions to Conor and stabilise him. These types of interventions can significantly reduce the chances of long-term damage to the brain from head injury.

John and Conor McMullan.

Now, dad John is joining forces with Cool FM Breakfast Show co-host Paulo Ross, HEMS staff and a fellow former patient family member, to take part in the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon Team Relay for the charity.

John commented: “Since Conor’s accident in 2017, we have been huge supporters of Air Ambulance NI and are always looking for opportunities to get involved with the charity.

“I’m looking forward to taking part in the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon and raising vital funds that may be able to help another family, just like ours. It’s a service we certainly never thought we would ever need, but we will always be very grateful to the team who attended to Conor.”

On Sunday 30 April, the team will don their red running vests in support of the charity. The five team members are coming together from all over the province to represent #TeamAirAmbulanceNI.

Dr Andrew Topping.

They will be joined on the day by approximately 800 other runners representing the charity. If you would like to support them, you can donate at: https://eventmaster.ie/fundraising/pages/HT09136109/

Relay team member, HEMS Paramedic Mike Patton from Bangor, said: “Fundraising is necessary to keep our aircraft flying, it is never lost on us that we couldn’t do our job without the generosity of the public. This is why we have decided to take part in the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon, and we really hope the public will get behind us to support our fundraising challenge”

HEMS Doctor, Andrew Topping from Hillsborough, is going several miles further, by challenging himself to run the full marathon in support of the charity – and he’s not limiting himself to just Belfast.

“This spring I will be running two marathons in one week in support of Air Ambulance NI – The London Marathon on Sunday 23 April and the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon the following Sunday,” Andrew revealed.

You can support Andrew via JustGiving by searching for ‘HEMS Doctor, Andrew Topping Taking on HUGE Challenge - 2 Marathons in 1 Week!’.

If you would like to register for the eight-mile walk, team relay, half marathon or full marathon, visit https://belfastcitymarathon.com/

When you register you will have the option to support Air Ambulance NI and the charity team will be in touch with your digital fundraising pack and invitation to the helicopter airbase so you can personally see the service you are fundraising for.

If running isn’t your thing, you can also show your support on marathon day by joining the cheer stations along the marathon route.

The charity hopes to have 100 volunteers making lots of noise and shaking their poms-poms for the participants.

