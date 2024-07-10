Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says the income for farm businesses across all commodities in Northern Ireland is expected to decrease by 46 per cent this year, as reported by DAERA.

The provisional figures show farm income in NI almost halved from £609 million in 2022 to £341 million in 2023, with dairy and cereals experiencing the most significant decrease.

UFU president William Irvine commented: “It doesn’t come as a surprise that DAERA’s figures show that farmers could be facing the possibility of their farm income being almost half of what it was in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That speaks volumes about the financial pressure farmers are under.

UFU President William Irvine. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

“Last year was challenging from the get go for NI farmers. From bad weather to falling farmgate prices and feedstuff costs rising by five per cent, local farmers were getting it financially from every angle and that has not changed in the first half of 2024. Yet, dairy co-ops are making money with an 11 per cent increase on profits from last year. It’s an absolute kick in the teeth.

“DAERA’s figures are testament to the volatility of agriculture, how farmers are at the mercy of elements that are out of their control and bigger businesses with plenty of leverage power. In other professions, no one would stand for this kind of reduction in their annual wages, yet that is what our farm families are now dealing with.”

Mr Irvine continued: “It must also be recognised that Basic Payments make up £298 million of the total £341 million farm income figure for 2023, which is the lowest in years. This stresses how important the Basic Payment Scheme is, and in particular, a resilience payment to local farm families in NI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It would be detrimental to our farming industry and the entire NI agri-food industry to have every penny invested in environmental payments when farmers are struggling to keep their businesses afloat.