Farm families to explore farming health and safety trail at open day
Hosted as part of the Teagasc Moorepark dairy open day 2025 on Wednesday, 2 July, the trail invites attendees to visit at least three of six key safety demonstrations, each focusing on essential farm safety topics including:
- Farm machinery blindspots
- Working at height
- Livestock handling, facilities
- Health and wellbeing
- Chainsaw safety
- ATV safety
At each demonstration, participants will collect a sticker on a specially designed trail card.
Completed cards can be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win one of three €250 vouchers for an FBD Hotels and Resorts break, a perfect reward for families who prioritise safety on their farms. An additional €250 voucher is available to the most meaningful and inspiring description of “What Farming Safely means to me”.
Laurence Shalloo, head of animal and grassland research and innovation programme at Teagasc, said: “This initiative is all about making safety accessible, engaging, and family-friendly.
“By bringing safety demonstrations to life and adding a bit of fun, we’re helping reinforce critical behaviours that can save lives and protect farmers from injury.”
The initiative is proudly supported by Teagasc and FBD Insurance, two leading organisations committed to enhancing safety, sustainability, and wellbeing in Irish agriculture.
Participants can pick up their trail cards at the dairy open day starting point in Moorepark,and begin their journey through the six learning stations at their own pace.
