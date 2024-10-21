Farm inspections and practical progress key at next Argyll Monitor Farm meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Booking is now open for the next Argyll Monitor Farm open meeting, tackling ‘What to Expect from an Inspection – A Practical Approach’ and a look at what’s happening two years in for the Archibald family as Monitor Farmers on Islay.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With farming and crofting businesses subject to a variety of compulsory and voluntary scheme inspections, the Monitor Farm community group wanted to know more about them as requirements can change.

The meeting, on Tuesday 5 November, will see John MacAulay, higher agricultural officer, Scottish Government Rural Payments and Inspections, and Eilidh McCulloch, Quality Assurance specialist from Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) walk and talk through cattle and sheep inspections and quality assurance reviews, using the Monitor Farm as a practical example. The aim is to share knowledge and experiences and remove any apprehension from inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Archibald family almost at the end of year two as Monitor Farmers, they have undertaken a variety of trials and changes on-farm, including a review of the sheep system, testing before treating for worms and introducing rotational grazing. A trial of three different cover crops has been sown for this winter, plus an investigation into determining the most profitable suckler cow and nutrition planning on an island farm. Craig Archibald will provide an update of what has been happening on the farm and what lies ahead!

Craig Archibald - Argyll Monitor Farmer

The morning on the farm will be followed by lunch at a local distillery. Then Margaret Morris and Morven Laurie of Nature Scot will demonstrate an app which will be launching soon to help farmers and crofters carry out biodiversity audits. They will be using the Monitor Farm as an example, and a carbon audit mini workshop will also feature.

Booking is essential for the meeting (see https://Argyllwintermeeting.eventbrite.co.uk) which will run from 9.45am-2.45pm at Craigens Farm, Isle of Islay. Car parking is limited, so car share if possible. Please wear suitable outdoor clothing and for biosecurity, clean vehicles, footwear, and clothing before attending. Sorry, no children under 16 or dogs are allowed.

Foot passenger transport can be arranged from and to Port Ellen, but must be confirmed at the time of booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foot passenger tickets can be booked via www.calmac.co.uk. The outward sailing is 7am from Kennacraig (arrives Port Ellen 9.10am), return on the 3.30pm from Port Ellen (arrives Kennacraig 5.25pm).

Christine Cuthbertson, Monitor Farm regional advisor said: “This will be a practical meeting, aiming to tackle a topic that many farmers worry about, and there will be plenty opportunity to ask questions. It will also be great to hear from the Archibald family about the changes they have made since becoming Monitor Farmers, as well as getting a sneak preview of a useful new app for farmers.”

‘What to Expect from an Inspection – A Practical Approach’, Monitor Farm update and distillery lunch. Tuesday 5 November, 9.45am-2.45pm at Craigens Farm, Isle of Islay, Argyllshire, PA44 7PW.