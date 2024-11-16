Farm machinery sales are holding up well

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The success of the 2024 spring cereal harvest has served to maintain Irish farm machinery sales, writes Richard Halleron.

That’s ​according to Maurice Kelly, vice president of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Traders Association (FTMTA).

He explained: “We had a very late spring but, once planted, crops performed well right through to harvest.

“Yields are not record breaking by any standards.

“But grain quality is good.

“The fact that farmers had a pretty much uninterrupted harvest in 2024 has boosted their confidence in the future.”

Kelly continued: “This is now being reflected in machinery sales. The continuation of the good weather and excellent ground conditions means that farmers and contractors are now getting meaningful acreages of winter cereals planted out.

“This is in total contrast to the conditions that confronted the entire farming sector 12 months ago.”

Farmers are seeking to get into tillage for the first time. (Pic: Freelance)

Meanwhile, FTMTA executive directorMichael Farrelly is confirming a fast growing demand for machinery that will improve farm efficiency levels across all sectors of agriculture.

He further explained: “The structure of farming across the island of Ireland is fast changing.

“Scale is increasing. But it is very fragmented in nature.

“In addition, quality farm workers are becomingly hard to find.

“As a result, those running farm businesses want machinery that will allow them deliver improved efficiency against a backdrop of tighter margins and a fast-declining labour market.

“Meeting new and tighter environmental regulations is also a key driver, where machinery purchases are concerned.

“This is already very evident, where slurry management and utilisation are concerned.

“The focus now is on low emission spreading systems.”

According to Farrelly, embracing specific technologies is also having an impact on the entire gamut of machinery and equipment required by Irish farmers.

He continued: “Changing to a new slurry spreading system may well impact on the size of the tractor that is required to pull it.

“And so it goes.”

Farrelly is also expecting arable to review their machinery over the coming months.

This is based on the fact that the pressure on arable farmers to improve efficiency levels generated within their businesses shows no sign of relenting.

“A growing demand for protein crops, such as beans, must also be factored-in,” he said.

“We are also seeing farmers seeking to get into tillage for the first time.

“And this factor will also increase a demand for the required machinery.

“But within all of this scale of operation is a key driver.

“Those committed to a full time career in production agriculture have no option but to increase the size of their businesses.

“And this brings with a necessity to use bigger and better machinery.”

The agricultural machinery sector needs more trained mechanics

Recent years have seen Northern Ireland’s farm machinery repair and manufacturing sectors seriously challenged by the number of suitably trained mechanics available to them.

Efforts continue to encourage young people of the tremendous benefits that such a career path can offer.

Similar steps have been taken south of the border.

“However, the cause of the farm machinery sectors there has been boosted by a recent decision taken by the Irish government.

It involves the removal of both agricultural mechanics and HGV mechanics from the Republic’s Ineligible List of Occupations (ILO)

The development has been warmly welcomed by the FTMTA

Michael Farrelly again: “Over the past 18 months, the FTMTA has been working hard to address the current shortfall of suitably qualified technicians in our industry.”

He added: “We took a multi-faceted approach to this issue, having engaged with the various training bodies and within the industry itself to try and raise our industry's profile while also drawing attention to the opportunities that a career as an agricultural technician can yield,” he said.

A second element to the FTMTA's campaign - to tackle the immediate shortage of technicians within the industry - was to examine how to source technicians from outside the European Economic Area (EEA).

However, this approach had previously been stymied due to the presence of mechanics on the Irish Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment's ILO, which meant such professionals were ineligible for General Employment Permits (GEP).

Michael Farrelly continued: “With this in mind, the FTMTA undertook an extensive lobbying campaign to have both agricultural mechanics and HGV mechanics removed from the ILO.

“This campaign was strongly supported by our Executive Council members who carried out extensive lobbying of elected representatives in their local areas.

“As part of this strategy, we made a public consultation submission to the Interdepartmental Group as part of a review of the occupations' list last August.

“The IDG subsequently recommended that both professions should be removed from the ILO.

“This welcome development means that mechanics from outside the EEA can apply for employment under a general work permit and should help to make an impact on the shortage of technicians in our industry.”

Michael Farrelly concluded: “We will continue to engage with the Irish Government, education bodies and industry partners to raise awareness about the opportunities available within our industry and to promote the career paths that are open to qualified agricultural mechanics.”

Grassland and silage machinery to the fore at the Irish National Ploughing Championships

The National Ploughing Championships returned to Ratheniska for the third successive year in 2024, running from 17-19 September.

The championships saw a number of new machinery lines unveiled, many with a strong grass and silage making focus.

Last winter represented one of the longest feeding seasons in living memory for Irish farmers.

Silage stock fell to perilously low levels on many farms with the very wet and cold spring conditions of 2024 serving to focus a clear re-assessment on the need to have adequate stocks of winter forage built up.

And for many Irish farmers this means making more baled silage.

Last year, approximately 19M grass silage bales are made across the island of Ireland, making this specific form of conserved fodder a critically important winter feed source.

It has been estimated that bale numbers will breach 20M in 2024. In tandem with this, individual round bale weights are also increasing with 750kg plus now common place after a 24-hour wilt.

Another, fast-growing, feature of Irish agriculture in 2024 has been the growth in for age maize production.

The dedicated crop area has increase by an estimated 30% year-on-year.

Again this is a combination of last winter’s forage challenge and the impact of poor weather in the early spring.

Demand for equipment and machinery lines required to plant, manage and harvest crops of maize is expected to grow accordingly.

McHale – founded by Padraic and Martin McHale in the mid-1980s in the West of Ireland – has transformed itself into a global leader in the manufacture of grassland equipment. The new McHale F5 fixed baler range featured at the Ploughing event.

It comprises four models with the F5 560, profiled on the company stand.

It is a fully automatic machine, equipped with load sensing hydraulics and a 25-knife chopper unit.

The F5 560 can make up to 60, 1.25 m diameter, net wrap, grass bales per hour.

It also features a progressive greasing system.

Samco’s folding silage fork range now includes an additional specification: the inclusion of roller supports.

These act to both prevent wear and tear on the fork while reducing damage to concrete yards and surfaces.

The fully extended width is 13 feet: 9 feet and 5” when closed. Both grass and maize silage making options are available.

The fork is being targeted, very much, at the contracting sector.

Co Cavan-based Zero Grazer is confirming an uplift in demand across its entire product range within the Irish beef sector.

Up to now dairy farmers would have been regarded as the main customers for zero grazing systems.

Driving this new demand trend has been the recent series of challenging spring weather and ground conditions, wetter back ends and consistent restrictions in getting cattle out to grass, even at the height of summer.

The Zero Grazer AB 45 TR model featured at the National Ploughing Championships.

It will suit farmers with between 60 and 90 cattle. The specification includes: mower, elevatoir and walking floor.

Tanco is confirming that it will be promoting its Autocut mowing systems in the UK over the coming months.

It includes the M3 front mounted mower.

This is complemented by the M9 and M10 rear mounted options.

The M3 mower features a patented rail system, with an effective pivot point just above the ground, this allows the mower to pivot 19° from front to back as it moves over the ground, ensuring an effective cut.

Meanwhile, the trailed system distributes the weight between the tractor and mower wheels: this greatly reduces stresses on the tractor and mower.

According to Tanco, the specified weight distribution and flotation of the rear mower beds results in a reduced horsepower requirement and fuel consumption.

The result is an 8.9m cutting widths being achieved with 180HP+ tractors.

Muck, slurry and feeding equipment

Redrock Machinery is now featuring the Ktwo range of muck and farmyard manure spreaders at Irish shows and trade exhibitions.

The combination of both brands’ product lines gives total coverage where all aspects of slurry mixing, spreading and solid manure management are concerned.

The Ktwo Roadeo compact and push trailer featured prominently at the 2024 National Ploughing Championships.

The specification includes a pusher mechanism for compacting and unloading without the need to tip the body.

The load compaction facility offers up to a 40% additional handling capacity.

One of the most fundamental changes to have impacted on the UK’s dairy and livestock sectors over recent years has been the greater utilisation of total mixed rations (TMRs).

Farmers now fully recognise the role that diet feeding can play in both delivering bespoke nutritional solutions to their animals while also allowing them the more efficient use of silages and other feeds that are available.

A greater commitment to the production of wholecrop silages and forage maize on the part of many dairy farmers and livestock producers has also helped to encourage the utilisation of TMR diets to all classes of ruminant livestock in a totally versatile manner.

This trend is likely to gain further momentum with the availability of new cereal and maize varieties that optimise crop silage yields.

In turn, Redrock Machinery has played a key role, over many years, in driving the adoption of TMR feeding systems on farms throughout the UK and Ireland.

SlurryKat featured its tri-axle vacuum slurry tanker range for the first time at the 2024 National Ploughing Championships.

It has a 5,500 gallon capacity with the4 specification including: overhead discharge booms, Isobus control, auto fill: turbo fill and auto discharge.

The pump can be directly connected to an umbilical spreading system.

All SlurryKat premium plus tankers are equipped with self steering axles as standard.

Forced-positive steering can be optionally selected on tandem and tri axle models.