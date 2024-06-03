Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Perthshire farm manager is preparing to undertake an extraordinary 5,000-mile expedition from the rugged terrain of Highland Scotland to the vast expanse of the Sahara Desert to raise funds for agricultural charity, RSABI and Eden Valley Hospice.

This September Hugh Chamberlain, farm manager at Atholl Estates, will embark on the trip as a heartfelt tribute to his late father-in-law, Tony Rawlings, who dreamt of exploring the world in his cherished 1993 Land Rover Defender 300tdi.

Tony, who passed away due to cancer, found solace during his illness by planning and modifying the Land Rover for this very journey. His adventurous spirit and meticulous preparations provided a welcome distraction from his treatments. Although he is no longer here to witness this expedition, his legacy lives on through Hugh’s determination to fulfil his dream.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugh, accompanied by friend Dave Hill, who he met at agricultural college, will navigate the arduous route relying solely on maps and intuition. The expedition, set to test their endurance and resilience, aims to raise funds for RSABI and Eden Valley Hospice, charities close to both families' hearts. RSABI provides support to individuals and families in Scottish agriculture, while Eden Valley Hospice offers compassionate care to those facing life-limiting illnesses.

Hugh Chamberlain who is undertaking a charity Landrover journey from Blair Atholl Castle to the Sahara Desert and back raising funds for RSABI. Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency

“In honour of Tony's legacy, we are embarking on this expedition to prove that even amidst loss, dreams can endure, and compassion can ignite change,” Hugh said.

“It is our hope that through this challenge, we will provide a beacon of hope and support to those in Scottish agriculture and the hospice community. We gratefully welcome any donations which will enable our two chosen charities to continue delivering the all-important support and services they provide.”

Pauline Macmillan, RSABI’s Head of Fundraising, said: “We’re very grateful to Hugh and the team for choosing to fundraise for RSABI through this fantastic adventure. We would also like to thank everyone who has stepped up to sponsor the challenge and those who have already donated - the money raised for RSABI will go towards providing vital emotional, practical and financial support to those who need it in Scottish agriculture.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information or to support Hugh’s journey, please visit Highland Heather to Sahara Sands – JustGiving or text SAHARA to 70480 to donate £10.

Hugh Chamberlain is undertaking a charity Landrover journey from Blair Atholl Castle to the Sahara Desert and back raising funds for RSABI. Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency

Those generously sponsoring the event include Simon Huntington Ltd, Perthshire Agricultural Society, Thorne Wood Forge, Shearwell Data, Taiga Upland, Flusco Wood & Hartsop Fold Lake District Holidays, Blair Castle Estate Ltd, Troughton Family, Leicestershire Handmade Cheese Co, J&A Henderson, United Auctions, Gareth McGee Osteopathy, Hoggs of Fife, Lude Estate and BG Products.

To discuss further sponsorship opportunities, please contact RSABI’s Head of Fundraising Pauline Macmillan by emailing [email protected].