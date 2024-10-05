Farm minister aware that sheep farmers need support, says UFU
The comments were made following a meeting yesterday (3 October) at Clare House.
UFU president William Irvine commented: “The meeting with the DAERA Minister on sheep support was very encouraging, and we are hopeful that we are a step closer to getting it secured.
“Sheep support continues to be absent from the future agriculture support package with farmers still set to lose 17% of their BPS with no way to make up for the shortfall.
“The Minister was very vocal about his understanding of the situation, and his desire to support sheep farmers and help sustain the future of the industry.
“We stressed that one of our biggest concerns is that local farmers will have to compete with farmers in the Republic of Ireland Sheep Improvement Scheme and National Sheep Welfare Scheme, at €25/ewe from 2025 after ROI budget announcements. With the way things stand, that quite simply would not be sustainable.”
The Minister commended the UFU, Sheep Taskforce and industry representatives for their collaborative efforts on behalf of the sheep industry.
Government officials and sheep industry representatives will meet again in the coming weeks to develop the matter further, including the wider benefits of sheep support.
William Irvine continued: “With targeted support we can work to improve the sheep sectors sustainability, with benefits for rural communities, natural environment and the wider economy.
“We want to focus on sheep health and welfare, genetics, sustainable land management, biodiversity, bespoke sheep capital investment measures and sheep research.
“All of which will increase the sheep sector's productivity, environmental sustainability, resilience and have an effective functioning supply chain.”
Daryl McLaughlin, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association said: “It was a very significant meeting for the sheep industry as a whole, and it was really encouraging to hear the Minister acknowledging the need for targeted sheep sector support.
“The red meat processing sector is worth over £1.4bn in Northern Ireland, employing over 5,000 people.
“Northern Ireland has three main sheep processing sites which are vitally important, not only the sheep processing sector, but the wider red meat processing sector in terms of its viability, and it was great to hear the Minister acknowledging this as well.
He concluded: “We don't want to find ourselves in a situation where farmers choose not to keep sheep as this would have a devastating impact not only on the processing sector, but on our rural communities and the natural environment.
“Securing targeted sheep sector support will help to maintain our food security and rely less on imports.
“It is also really encouraging to see that the industry has come together to develop the case for support that can help create a sheep industry that is economically and environmentally sustainable for the future.”