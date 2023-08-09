Commenting, UFU president David Brown said: “We welcome the news that DAERA are working to release BPS payments to farmers across Northern Ireland in a matter of weeks. Cash flow is extremely tight on farms at the present time.

“Farmers have faced significant financial pressure this summer with the added complexity of the weather and the wettest July on record, which makes the BPS more important than ever.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Brown continued: “This news will be well received by our members and will provide a much-needed lift, mentally and financially.

“Now we urge DAERA to do all they can to ensure that the majority of farm businesses get paid during the first week of September as planned.