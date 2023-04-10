Farm Relief Services launch new grass measuring service

​

It has been specifically designed to deliver accurate grass growth data throughout the grazing season in a way that can be easily accessed by farmers on a specifically designed app that is fully compatible with mobile phones and all other electronic devices.

Farm Relief Services’ farm services manager, Christopher Moffitt, explained: “The new service takes the stress out of grass measuring for farmers. It entails swards being assessed on 30 occasions throughout the grazing season.

Christopher Moffitt, from Farm Relief Services, at the launch of the company's new grass measuring service

“The information gathered is sent back to the farmer with the use of grass budgeting software. This includes the accurate assessment of the grass available for grazing on a real time basis.

“The software also calculates grass demand, daily grass growth, grazing days ahead and average farm cover.

He added: “From the data entered, the programme produces a grass wedge, which is a simple bar chart of the grass covers in each paddock.

“There is also an easy-to-follow grass display of the grass available across the grazing platform.”

Courtesy of the new service, farmers have the potential to achieve high levels of productivity from grazed grass, which is a major advantage.

Existing research clearly show that farms that grow more grass have lower costs and higher profits.

On average, the cost of producing 1 kg of live weight gain or 1 kg of milk solids from grazed grass is 80% to 85% less when compared with an intensive concentrate-based system.

The main benefits to be gained from regular grass measuring are manifold.

Input costs are minimised, allowing farmers to cope with volatile world markets for dairy, beef and sheep products.

Grass measuring ensures that the proportion of grazed grass in the diet is maximised, while also ensuring optimal re-growth rates.

The implementation of the technique acts to improve pasture quality while allowing farmers to feed more high quality grass

Grazing more grass in the early spring and late autumn becomes feasible, thereby shortening the winter period.

Accurate grass measuring ensures that farmers can actually achieve target farm covers at key times during the year.

At a fundamental level, measuring takes the guesswork out of managing grass. It also allows the farmer to identify grass surpluses and deficits quickly.

When grass is in deficit, it’s simply a case of calculating the extra meal or silage needed to feed the herd or flock.

Christopher Moffitt again: “Regular measuring lets farmers know when and how they can react to a constantly changing grass supply on the farm. In very precise terms they can decide on the grazing plan for the week and keep all staff informed on decisions that have been taken.”