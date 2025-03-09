Farm safety – Calving
Working with livestock can be dangerous and there is always a risk involved, particularly when working with livestock whether it be calving or housing livestock – It only takes a moment for a life changing or fatal accident to occur.
The UFU encourages the farming community to follow the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) advice this calving season:
Always:
- Watch for warning signs of animal aggression, especially in cows and heifers around calving time
- Work out an escape route or refuge in advance of handling livestock
- Be careful around cows and heifers with new-born calves
- Remember, that cows that are on heat are unpredictable
- Where possible use a head gate to restrain a cow or heifer when checking the calf
- Try to have help available when calving a cow or heifer
- Try to keep cattle calm when working with them
- Aggressive and difficult cattle should be culled as soon as possible
- Protect yourself against disease with proper personal hygiene
Never:
- Turn your back on a cow or heifer around calving time
- Put yourself or a colleague at risk with cattle
- Stress or arouse cattle unnecessarily
- Beat or shout at cattle unnecessarily – they remember bad experiences
For more information and guidance, visit the HSENI website.