Congratulations to Tilly Pass who have been awarded Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) Affiliate status and were this week presented with their certificate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The FSP set up the Affiliate Scheme in 2016 which is part of the FSP’s commitment to encourage and recognise organisations who pledge to utilise their resources and expertise to improve farm safety standards in the industry.

Since its inception, the FSP has succeeded in changing the farming community’s attitudes and minds in relation to awareness of farm safety, with the reduction of work-related fatalities and injuries on Northern Ireland’s farms, and this work is supported by the Farm Safety Affiliates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tilly Pass was established by Jane Gurney after her son Harry was tragically killed whilst driving a Claas tractor with a trailer fitted with drum-type brakes that had not been correctly adjusted.

Harry Sinclair (centre), chairperson of the Farm Safety Partnership, and Dr Bryan Monson (right), Farm Safety Partnership, welcome Jane Gurney MBE, farmer and founder of Tilly Trailer Pass Ltd, who have become an Affiliate member of the Farm Safety Partnership. Picture: Submitted

Tilly Pass itself, named after Harry’s dog Tilly, has created an 18-point inspection procedure, certificate and ‘Head to Tow’ app to ensure trailers are properly maintained and serviced.

Welcoming Tilly Pass to the FSP, chairperson Harry Sinclair said: “We are delighted to welcome our new Affiliate, Tilly Pass to the Farm Safety Partnership family.

“Through their commitment to keep farming health and safety at the forefront of their activities, they, along with all the other affiliates, are playing an essential role in helping to keep our farmers and their families safe and well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is only by working together that we will be able to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Northern Ireland farms and I would encourage all stakeholders with a passion for farm safety to apply to join the affiliates scheme.”