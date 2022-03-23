Farm to Feast - Here’s how amateur cooks from NI can apply to take part in the second series

If so, you could be whipping up your signature dish on TV show Farm to Feast: Best Menu Wins.

The BBC cookery competition celebrates amateur cooks and award-winning produce from across Northern Ireland.

The show, presented by Eamonn Holmes, is returning for a second series and is on the lookout for brilliant amateur cooks to take part.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image: BBC

Belfast-based Stellify Media, known for making hit shows such as ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ and ‘Beauty Queen and Single’, is now accepting applications for the new series.

You must be over 18 and resident in Northern Ireland to be eligible to take part.

All you have to do is email [email protected] and include your name, age, a contact number and a few lines about you and your cooking style.