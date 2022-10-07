Farm walk at herds competition winner

Having recently taken the title of NIHBA overall Hereford Herd of the Year 2022.

The weather was kind and a large crowd was in attendance to view the prizewinning stock.

The Morton’s have built up their cow families for the past eight years and now all this hard work is starting to pay off with the herds competition win and some notable accolades also picked up over the summer show season.

Glenn and Tracey showcased their cattle by means of a herd walk and stock.

Judging competition which was enjoyed by all in attendance.

James Nelson from Larne took the win and word of thanks was given to Nigel Heatrick of Glaslough Herefords for performing the role of master judge.

The afternoon was rounded off with some tasty Hereford burgers for all.

Followed by a very successful raffle, with a great selection of prizes and all proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK.

The NIHBA would like to congratulate Glen and Tracey on a very successful event.

That showcased the quality of their herd and the benefits of the Hereford breed.

The next events in the Hereford calendar is the awards dinner on Friday 28th October in Armagh City Hotel, then the United Feeds Calf Show in Dungannon Farmers Mart on Saturday 12th November.

1. Roberta and Brian Morton, from Long Nancies. Picture: Cliff Donaldson Roberta and Brian Morton, from Long Nancies. Picture: Cliff Donaldson Photo: Cliff Donaldson Photo Sales

2. Andrew and William McMordie, from Ballygowan. Picture: Cliff Donaldson Andrew and William McMordie, from Ballygowan. Picture: Cliff Donaldson Photo: Cliff Donaldson Photo Sales

3. Emma Leitch, Alan Shaw and Alison Milne, from Benburb. Picture: Cliff Donaldson Emma Leitch, Alan Shaw and Alison Milne, from Benburb. Picture: Cliff Donaldson Photo: Cliff Donaldson Photo Sales

4. John and Karen Taggart, from Carrowdore, with host farmer Glenn Morton. Picture: Cliff Donaldson John and Karen Taggart, from Carrowdore, with host farmer Glenn Morton. Picture: Cliff Donaldson Photo: Cliff Donaldson Photo Sales