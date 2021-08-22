Farm walk at Strangford

Multi-Species Sward at the farm of Dale Orr

Over the past year the EIP Group, whose activities are jointly funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), have been establishing multi-species swards on each of the six participant farms, exploring the different establishment techniques and determining the opportunities and challenges that arise as a result of incorporating MSS swards within a range of NI farming systems.

EIP Operational Group Member, Dale Orr said: “There is significant interest in multi-species swards amongst Northern Ireland farmers but there is a lack of practical information about how multi-species swards can be established, managed and utilised successfully. We will be using this event to share our experiences as a group and allow those interested in MSS to come and see an established sward.”

The MSS for Beef and Sheep EIP Operational Group is supported by technical and administration leads from AFBI, Queen’s University and AgriSearch who along with CAFRE will also be presenting at the Farm Walk.

Multi-Species Sward at the farm of Dale Orr