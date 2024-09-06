The foundation cattle were initially purchased in the Magnificent Moilie Online Sale, these females were crossed with the best bull Anthony Gilsenan, farm manager at Killua Castle could buy – Ravelglen Rocky, who has quickly put a stamp on the newly established herd.

Producing feminine females with plenty of size and full of breed character, another very noticeable trait passed on by this bull was docility. Calving takes place from April to mid-May, all females are kept for breeding with steers being kept for their meat.

At Killua they have their own processing facility on site which allows them to carefully control the entire process from field to fork.

There is a dedicated dry ageing facility for their meat allowing them to further enhance the flavour and tenderness of the meat. The cows are grass-fed and free range taking longer to mature than other breeds, but this adds to the marbling of fat resulting in a product which is full of flavour. Breeders got to taste the meat themselves when they were served up Irish Moiled burgers in the Twelve Points Restaurant located in the courtyard of Killua Castle.

Killua sells the Irish Moiled beef in their farm shop as well as supplying local restaurants and retail shops.

The herd is carefully managed and bred to maintain the unique traits of the Irish Moiled breed. Dedicated to preserving this rare and special breed.

Anthony also spoke on the history of Killua Castle and how the Allen and Lorena Krause began restoring the ruins of the castle and its 340-acre demesne, it is only five years since they started introducing native rare breeds that would have been traditionally farmed in Ireland.

The day gave new and old breeders the opportunity to see a very successful herd balancing between being used for a successful business yet being reared in a natural, low input whilst enhancing biodiversity.

If you would like to start an Irish Moiled herd, the next Harrison and Hetherington Magnificent Moilie online auction will be taking place from the Thursday 19 September concluding Saturday 21 September.

Once again there will be some of the best bloodlines available to purchase.

Full details will be released very shortly, please keep following the Irish Moiled website, facebook page or contact breed secretary Gillian Steele by email [email protected] or WhatsApp the society phone on ++44 784218500.

1 . Irish Moiled breeders viewing the Killua Irish Moiled herd. Irish Moiled breeders viewing the Killua Irish Moiled herd. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Irish Moiled breeders on tour around the Killua Estate viewing Irish Moileds. Irish Moiled breeders on tour around the Killua Estate viewing Irish Moileds. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales