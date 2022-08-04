Farm24 - 12 ambassadors front 24 Hours in Farming campaign

Sponsored by Morrisons and hosted by Farmers Guardian, 24 Hours in Farming, or #Farm24, began at 5am this morning and will run until 5am tomorrow (5 August).

This year, the campaign has teamed up with 12 ambassadors who will share social media posts and videos across their platforms as they offer a snapshot of their everyday farming lives.

The #Farm24 ambassadors will be joined by farmers from throughout the UK, from all sectors, along with a host of other industry organisations and businesses.

Some of the #Farm24 ambassadors

Throughout the day they will help educate consumers about where and how the food they eat is produced, what a typical day in farming might look like, and why the British public can trust in the food British farmers produce.

Farmers Guardian Editor Ben Briggs said UK farmers are an intrinsic part of the solution following rising inflation and crippling energy and food costs, which are applying pressure on household incomes more than at any time since the 1980s.

Ben commented: “It is vital that UK farming’s produce is seen as not only a healthy option for consumers but an affordable one as well.

“That is why this year’s 24 Hours in Farming is showcasing the vital role farming plays during a time of huge upheaval.

“Utilising the hashtag #Farm24 and #trustbritishbuybritish we want to showcase what British farmers are doing to keep the nation fed, while also protecting the environment at the same time.

“There is no product more worthy of trust than that which is produced in the fields of Britain and that is exactly what we want to shout about on 4 August via #Farm24.”

Last year the campaign secured the support from hundreds of farmers, chefs, athletes and the Prime Minister as it trended across social media.

Alongside the promotion of farming and associated organisations, there will be a drive for consumers to watch, learn and share key information about how farming contributes to key areas such as the economy, environment, science, technology, careers and mental health and wellbeing.