Farmdrive wins New Product Innovation Award at this year's Balmoral Show

The winner of the New Product Innovation Award for trade exhibitors at Balmoral Show was emerging agritech firm Farmdrive.

This brand new award, sponsored by Farming Life and Farm Week, was developed to further recognise innovation from Northern Ireland’s array of top performing large and small enterprises.

The winner of the New Product Innovation Award, Farmdrive, will receive a tailored £1,500 advertising package with Farming Life/Farm Week to further promote their business and product/service.

From new technologies to transformational services, entries were eligible from any of the 2025 Balmoral Show’s trade exhibitors who had introduced a new product or service to the Northern Ireland market since May 2023.

Established in 2022, Farmdrive was built to help farmers use data to make better informed decisions. The information provided through the app can help family farm businesses become more profitable, more sustainable and ultimately drive their business forward.

Growing up on their family farms, Gareth McDonald and his co-founder Gareth Gordon understand the challenges farmers face when it comes to tracking livestock records so they decided to marry their love of farming and technology to make farm management easier.

Gareth explained: “We both created a livestock management software for use on our own farms and over the last two years it has just grown phenomenally across Northern Ireland where now we have over 20 per cent of the cattle population using Farmdrive.

“It's basically a livestock management tool for farmers to allow them to track their compliance, sustainability and all that will lay their profit on their farm and then we pass that information down if the farmer allows us to for supply chains and retailers to help with their scope emissions and basically food supply security.

“We currently work with Marks & Spencer through ABP and we also do work with Foyle Research and their Research Innovation Farm in Cookstown.”

Looking to the future, the pair would like to grow into Europe as well as the USA.

Speaking on winning the award, Gareth said it was “phenomenal” because it was the first time they've ever launched a competition like this at Balmoral Show.

“It means something special to us for being so new as well. But it basically allows us to get a better foothold, especially with the Farming Life and FarmWeek and allows us to push our product out to those that maybe haven't heard about it before.”

David Mark, Chair of the RUAS Trade Exhibits Committee, commented: “Every year we are really impressed with the originality and ingenuity of our exhibitors. Balmoral is an excellent shop window for our agri-food industry, and we feel this new award gives exhibitors an additional avenue from which to further promote their businesses and innovative new products/services.”