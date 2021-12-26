Farmer (77) loses life in ‘freak’ accident

Norman Thomas Foster, late of 17 Rock Road Derrylin, passed away suddenly on December 23rd.

In a facebook post son Steven thanked everyone who had sent messages and added that all were appreciated.

“My father left us yesterday evening very unexpectedly,” he added.

“He was a very fit 77, out and about on the farm enjoying being his active self, when a freak accident happened. We’re all in shock.”

Norman was the beloved husband of Doreen, dearly loved father of Richard (Chrissie), Steven, Jeffery (Grace), David (Claire) and Gillian (David), devoted grandfather of Sarah, Kimberly, Amelia, Charlotte, Victoria, Joanna, Bethany, Rachel, Leah, Harry, Lily and Ellie, dear brother of Albert (May).

Friends are welcome to meet the family today (Sunday, Boxing Day) at Knockninny, Methodist Church Derrylin, from 2-5pm.

A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in Knockninny, Methodist Church on Monday 27th December 2021 at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. The Service of Thanksgiving will be streamed live via https://wtmorrison.com/

Due to regulations in relation to COVID 19 the Church and Churchyard will be restricted in numbers to family and close friends due to social distancing.