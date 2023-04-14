Mr Alan McFarland (61) of Ballagh Road, Clogher, was convicted of one charge of failure to notify the movement of cattle off his holding, one charge of obstructing a DAERA Inspector, three charges of failure to notify the movement or birth of cattle onto his holding, one charge of failure to attach an approved ear tag to an animal, one charge of failure to notify the birth of an animal, one charge of failure to present veterinary medicine records and one charge of failure to present a herd register.