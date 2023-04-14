Farmer convicted at Dungannon court
A farmer was fined £2,600 and received a 12-month conditional discharge at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today.
Mr Alan McFarland (61) of Ballagh Road, Clogher, was convicted of one charge of failure to notify the movement of cattle off his holding, one charge of obstructing a DAERA Inspector, three charges of failure to notify the movement or birth of cattle onto his holding, one charge of failure to attach an approved ear tag to an animal, one charge of failure to notify the birth of an animal, one charge of failure to present veterinary medicine records and one charge of failure to present a herd register.
The case arose following a cattle identification inspection carried out by officers from DAERA Welfare and Enforcement Branch.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Robert McFarland (29) of Kell Road, Clogher, was also convicted at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today of one charge of using an ear tag to identify an animal which had already been used to identify another animal.
Mr Robert McFarland was fined £500 plus a £15 offender levy.
The case arose from a number of discrepancies found during a cattle identification inspection carried out by DAERA’s Welfare and Enforcement Branch.