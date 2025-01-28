Farmer convicted at Enniskillen Court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A County Tyrone farmer pleaded guilty to a number of animal welfare offences at Enniskillen Court on Monday 27 January.

Mr Leslie Hall (71), Cooneen Road, Fivemiletown, was convicted of six charges of causing unnecessary suffering to bovines, three charges of failure to ensure the needs of an animal were met to the extent required by good practice, one charge of failing to appropriately dispose of animal carcasses and one charge of failure to produce veterinary medicine records.

Mr Hall pleaded guilty and was fined £825.

The case arose following a complaint from a member of the public to DAERA Direct staff. DAERA Welfare and Enforcement Branch staff visited the premises on numerous occasions, between 15 October 2020 and the 26 June 2024, to carry out welfare inspections.

During these inspections the officials noted animals with no access to fresh feed and water, multiple pens of animals being fed contaminated silage, several pens of animals housed with no access to dry lying areas, animals in poor condition, a significant number of lame animals and multiple animal carcases at various stages of decomposition.

During these inspections a total of 91 animals were euthanised as they were, in the opinion of the Veterinary Officers present, suffering unnecessarily.